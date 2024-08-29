PUNK is not dead, so declared a defiant genre in the 80s. But who would have thought that it would be a trio of bratty-looking and equally juvenile sounding trio from California that would proudly fly the punk flag in the colourful and eclectic music landscape of the 90s.

With the announcement that the multiple-Grammy winning act will perform in Malaysia on Feb 18, 2025, it will almost certainly lead to fans seeking out the band’s discography on tangible media, especially on vinyl (now that the format is very much the in-thing).

But how does one navigate a discography that includes 14 studio albums, four live releases and a whole host of compilations and extended plays (EPs)?

Without splurging on any deluxe box sets or attempting to complete the discography, two titles that collectors should try to hunt down are the breakthrough album Dookie and Green Day’s magnum opus American Idiot.

Given that the upcoming Saviours tour will be a celebration of the above two albums the former turns 30 while the latter is a decade younger, it makes sense to track down these two long-playing records (LPs) in anticipation of the gig at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Wrapped in several more layers of bubblegum pop, Green Day took the Ramones’s blueprint and simply updated it with tunes largely dedicated to teenage angst. Album number three – Dookie – resonated with a whole generation of slackers with its tales of adolescent alienation aligned to a backdrop of suburban boredom.

With songs such as Basket Case and When I Come Around becoming anthems for a generation, the album has since clocked up sales of 20 million copies worldwide, influencing countless other acts to follow the same path to stardom. This album’s influence can be heard on works by the likes of Blink 182, My Chemical Romance and local acts such as Bunkface, underlining the impact Dookie has had on music scenes far and wide.

Copies of the 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of Dookie can be found in local stores and online sites with prices starting from RM130. A collector’s edition featuring coloured vinyl from original year of release was spotted at a local record emporium with an eye-watering price tag of RM950!

The other album that is a worthy addition to any collection is American Idiot, which showcased how far the band had evolved as artistes in the decade following Dookie’s incredible success.

A sprawling double LP, the album was a biting commentary on how ordinary citizens were being duped and manipulated by the media and the powers-that-be. Conceived as a “rock opera”, the seventh studio outing has a narrative detailing the experiences of Jesus of Suburbia – a character dulled and disillusioned by life post 9/11 attacks.

The album also showcased Billie Joe Armstrong’s growing maturity as a songwriter with the beautiful Wake Me When September Ends, penned as a tribute to his late father, which is still as haunting and heart-tugging as it was all those years ago.

American Idiot’s place in rock pantheon is almost assured given that the band took home the Best Album Grammy for it and was later even adapted into a Broadway stage musical.

But, what does the vinyl sound like? The first edition of the album is certainly worth investing in, if a copy can be located at a decent price. The sound is punchy and lively throughout, giving proceedings a real sense of rhythm and pace. A quick back-to-back comparison with a streamed version confirms that the vinyl does indeed sound livelier and reveals far more detail. This, of course, is dependent on any individual hi-fi set-up but suffice to say the original press of this 2004 record is a fine example of vinyl done right.

For those attempting to collect the band’s complete discography, many record shoppes, physical and online, carry a number of titles on compact disc. Prices of new CDs typically range from RM55 to RM90.

Highlighting the fact that these dudes sold a lot of tangible media, quick checks with vendors of used CDs (such as Rock At Large) also reveal a ready supply of albums at decent prices. From as low as RM25 per disc, it makes the challenge of collecting all of Green Day’s albums a lot more wallet-friendly.

Pre-sale tickets will begin on Sept 26 for Live Nation membership holders. Mastercard cardholders in Malaysia will have special access to the presale tickets from Sept 24 until Sept 26 General ticket sales will be available on Sept 27 from 11am onwards.

In the meantime, get that hair dye out and start practising those pogo hops in anticipation for what surely be one of the biggest gigs of 2025.

