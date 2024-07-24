Hassle-free, no-bake treats

NO-BAKE desserts are the perfect solution for lazy days when you crave something sweet but do not want to turn on the oven. These are typically easy to make, require minimal ingredients and can be prepared quickly. Here are five delicious no-bake dessert recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth without the hassle of baking.
Chocolate peanut butter bars
These rich and creamy chocolate peanut butter bars are a perfect treat for any peanut butter lover. With a smooth peanut butter base and a luscious chocolate topping, they are sure to be a hit.
Ingredients
1 cup of unsalted butter, melted
2 cups of Graham cracker crumbs
2 cups of powdered sugar
1 cup of peanut butter
1 ½ cups of semisweet chocolate chips
¼ cup of peanut butter (for topping)
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, mix the melted butter, Graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar and a cup of peanut butter until well combined.
2. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
3. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips and ¼ cup of peanut butter, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth.
4. Spread the chocolate mixture over the peanut butter layer.
5. Refrigerate for at least an hour before cutting into bars and serving.
No-bake cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake is light, creamy and easy to make. With a classic Graham cracker crust and a smooth cream cheese filling, it is perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients
2 cups of Graham cracker crumbs
½ cup of unsalted butter, melted
3 tablespoons of sugar
3 packages of cream cheese, softened
1 cup of sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 cup of heavy cream
Instructions
1. Combine the Graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 3 tablespoons of sugar in a medium bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
2. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, a cup of sugar and vanilla extract until smooth.
3. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
4. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until well combined.
5. Pour the filling over the crust and smooth the top.
6. Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight before serving.
Oreo truffles
Oreo truffles are a decadent and easy-to-make treat that combines crushed oreos with cream cheese, dipped in chocolate. They are perfect for parties or as a special treat.
Ingredients
1 packet of Oreo cookies
1 packet of cream cheese, softened
1 packet of sweet chocolate, melted
Instructions
1. Crush the Oreo cookies into fine crumbs using a food processor or by placing them in a ziplock bag and crushing with a rolling pin.
2. Mix the oreo crumbs with the softened cream cheese until well combined.
3. Roll the mixture into small balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with a piece of parchment paper.
4. Freeze the balls for about 30 minutes.
5. Dip the chilled balls into the melted chocolate, coating them completely.
6. Place the truffles back on the parchment paper and refrigerate until the chocolate is set.
Lemon icebox pie
Lemon icebox pie is a refreshing and tangy dessert. This no-bake version is simple to make and requires just a few ingredients.
Ingredients
1 ½ cups of Graham cracker crumbs
½ cup of unsalted butter, melted
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
½ cup of fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon of lemon zest
1 cup of heavy cream, whipped
Instructions
1. Combine the Graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a medium bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
2. In a large bowl, mix the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice and lemon zest until well combined.
3. Fold in the whipped cream gently until incorporated.
4. Pour the filling into the prepared crust.
5. Refrigerate for at least four hours or until set before serving.
No-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies
These no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies are chewy and chocolatey. They are perfect for a quick and satisfying dessert.
Ingredients
½ cup of unsalted butter
2 cups of sugar
½ cup of milk
4 tablespoons of cocoa powder
½ cup of peanut butter
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
3 cups of quick-cooking oats
Instructions
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, milk and cocoa powder. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently.
2. Let the mixture boil for 1 minute then remove from heat.
3. Stir in the peanut butter and vanilla extract until smooth.
4. Add the oats and stir until well combined.
5. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto wax paper and let it cool until set.
Try these recipes the next time you want a quick and easy dessert that does not require baking. Enjoy!