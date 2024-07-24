Hassle-free, no-bake treats

NO-BAKE desserts are the perfect solution for lazy days when you crave something sweet but do not want to turn on the oven. These are typically easy to make, require minimal ingredients and can be prepared quickly. Here are five delicious no-bake dessert recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth without the hassle of baking.

Chocolate peanut butter bars

These rich and creamy chocolate peanut butter bars are a perfect treat for any peanut butter lover. With a smooth peanut butter base and a luscious chocolate topping, they are sure to be a hit.

Ingredients

1 cup of unsalted butter, melted

2 cups of Graham cracker crumbs

2 cups of powdered sugar

1 cup of peanut butter

1 ½ cups of semisweet chocolate chips

¼ cup of peanut butter (for topping)

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, mix the melted butter, Graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar and a cup of peanut butter until well combined.

2. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips and ¼ cup of peanut butter, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth.

4. Spread the chocolate mixture over the peanut butter layer.

5. Refrigerate for at least an hour before cutting into bars and serving.