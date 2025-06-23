Healthy cooking with humble plants

BY all accounts, Mohana Gill’s journey has been extraordinary. Born in Myanmar, the author, based in Malaysia and now in her late 80s, continues to redefine what it means to live well and eat better. With Moringalicious, her latest cookbook, she invites readers into a world where tradition meets modern health wisdom and a simple plant such as moringa takes centre stage.
Life steeped in culture, change
Born Rose Mohana in Pathein, Myanmar, to Indian parents, Mohana’s early years were marked by the warmth of close family and a landscape rich in natural abundance. Education took her to Canada in the early 1960s. By 1965, she had returned to Malaysia and began lecturing in economics at Universiti Malaya. Not long after, she met her husband and transitioned into full-time motherhood, a period she recalls fondly: “Those were the happiest years, caring for the kids.”
It was not until 2006, with her children grown and leading lives of their own, that Mohana re-emerged in public life, this time in an entirely new role.
Reinvention at 70
A conference on anti-ageing in Las Vegas sparked her creative revival. While the event focused on pills and quick fixes, Mohana saw a different path forward, one that involved food and wellness rooted in culture.
Her first book, Fruitastic (2006), was a celebration of fruits from around the world, earning her a “Best in the World” accolade from the prestigious Gourmand Awards. “When you receive the best in the world award, you realise you are doing something right,” she said. Vegemania followed in 2007, championing vegetarian meals, and soon, children’s books such as Hayley’s Fruitastic Garden and Hayley’s Vegemania Garden brought colour and curiosity to young readers’ plates.
Happylicious explored the emotional power of family meals, with Mohana lamenting, “Kids are not eating with parents.” The message struck a chord globally, once again earning Gourmand recognition. And by 2019, Flowerlicious, a tribute to the edible flowers of her childhood added yet another accolade to her growing collection.
Birth of Moringalicious
The pandemic became a catalyst. Confined to home but creatively energised, Mohana found herself revisiting memories of moringa, the humble, leafy green from her youth. Noticing a lack of dedicated cookbooks on the subject, she did some research and culinary experimentation.
The result was Moringalicious, a labour of love that fuses health and home cooking. With 60 recipes, including Moringa Ice-cream and Drumstick Briyani, the book is equal parts recipe collection and wellness guide. Crowned “Best Food & Nature Book in the World” at the 2023 Gourmand Awards, Moringalicious marked Mohana’s eighth global win.
But accolades aside, Mohana’s mission is clear: “Grow moringa. Eat moringa.”
Far from just writing about it, Mohana is backing her words with action. Her plans include moringa-centric workshops for small groups and encouragement for schools, canteens and even pet food producers to make moringa part of daily life.
She is also working on four upcoming books that aim to instil healthy habits early. Featuring themes from major festivals such as Hari Raya, Deepavali, Christmas and Chinese New Year, the stories combine traditional food with cultural respect.
Wisdom, wellness, gratitude
Now nearing 90, Mohana exudes peace and purpose. Her advice for a fulfilling life is: “Be very contented. Do not compete. Be grateful. Be willing to share as long as I can.”
Despite her international acclaim, Mohana remains grounded and deeply connected to her community. She is often invited to speak at schools and events, sharing her journey to inspire others to embrace ageing with vitality and grace.
Known for her warm, articulate presence and ever-curious spirit, she is a firm believer in lifelong learning. Mohana never stops exploring, whether experimenting in the kitchen or researching new superfoods. “There is always something new to learn,” she said, proof that passion, when rooted in purpose, only grows stronger with age.
Legacy planted
Moringalicious is Mohana’s boldest. With it, she reminds us that no matter our age, it is never too late to sow seeds of purpose. Mohana is inviting us all to join her garden of wellness. And with each leaf, dish and story, she continues to nourish the world.
Mohana’s award-winning books are available for purchase on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon. Discover the health benefits of moringa or explore vibrant plant-based recipes in her books.