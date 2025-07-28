Hook, line, mostly sinker

Nostalgic slasher revival that ticks boxes but forgets to sharpen its weapon

MORE than two decades after the bloody Southport Massacre first graced screens, I Know What You Did Last Summer resurfaces this year with a shiny new cast, a slick production and the very familiar glint of a hook. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this fourth instalment in the long-dormant franchise aims to reignite the old-school slasher formula for a new generation and, to its credit, it certainly tries. But while it successfully reels in the nostalgic crowd with returning cast members and homages to the original, it ends up treading water when it comes to carving out its own legacy. It is a decent revival with a polished exterior, but one that struggles to escape the shadow of its 1997 predecessor or even the 1998 sequel, for that matter.

Slick direction, familiar sins Robinson brings a modern edge to the franchise without sacrificing the genre’s beloved formula: a group of young adults, a deadly secret and a masked killer out for vengeance. It is all executed with a certain self-awareness, though not quite the self-aware camp some fans might be hoping for. In fact, one could argue that if the film had leaned further into its potential for playful absurdity, it might have emerged as a guilty pleasure rather than a cautious homage. With that said, the direction is stylish and the pacing rarely lags. It is a smooth ride from beginning to end, perhaps a little too smooth, because for a horror film, it feels oddly predictable. The scares are competent, but rarely surprising. Every jump scare lands exactly where it is expected and seasoned horror buffs will likely find themselves whispering, “Called it,” more than once.

Underused cast Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon make up the unlucky friend group at the centre of the story and they all deliver respectable performances. There is enough charisma to go around and even when the script veers into cliché territory, the cast mostly manages to keep things afloat. Cline, in particular, brings a grounded intensity that helps anchor the film when it teeters on melodrama. However, the script does not always know what to do with its characters. Motivations are thin, backstories are rushed and emotional arcs are more suggested than explored. As a result, the audience’s investment in who lives or dies feels more like a passive guess than a desperate hope. Returning icons Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt bring the weight of the original films with them and while their appearances are undeniably welcome, they function more as nostalgia bait than true narrative drivers. Still, their inclusion is a smart move, a reminder of the franchise’s legacy, even if this chapter does not fully live up to it.

Gore lite, camp lighter Fans expecting a return to the gnarly kills and delightfully over-the-top suspense of the original may find this outing a little... restrained. The gore is present but toned down, the tension is present but safe and the overall tone walks a straight line that never quite veers into fun chaos. If ever there was a film crying out to be more camp, it is this one. The bones are there, the concept, the killer, the secret, but it is all played a bit too straight. Had the film embraced a sillier tone, leaned into the absurdity of its premise, or amped up the stylised violence à la Scream VI, it might have found a fresher voice in the crowded slasher landscape. Still, for what it is, the film is serviceable. The production values are solid, the cinematography crisp and the sound design appropriately eerie. It is hard to call it bad, it simply lacks that killer instinct.

Lower the bar, raise the fun Ultimately, I Know What You Did Last Summer is best enjoyed with expectations firmly in check. It is not trying to redefine horror. It is not even trying to redefine the franchise. What it offers is a glossy, by-the-numbers slasher flick that plays the hits and throws in a few nods to long-time fans. For those approaching it hoping for the same chills and thrills that made the original a cult classic, disappointment may be inevitable. But for viewers seeking a straightforward Friday night fright with a familiar formula and a few recognisable faces, this one delivers even if it does so on cruise control. It is the cinematic equivalent of revisiting an old vacation spot: some of the charm is gone, the surprise is missing, but it still hits a comforting note. Whether it is for the sake of nostalgia or simply to see what the Fisherman’s been up to lately, it is worth a watch, just do not expect too many twists along the way.