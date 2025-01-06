SELF-DESCRIBED as “military death metal”, Humiliation’s sound follows the tank tread-laden blueprint laid down by the mighty Bolt Thrower. Warfare, resistance and valour are the main themes in the Kuala Lumpur outfit’s repertoire and they remain very much so on album number 15.

“If it is not broken, do not fix it” seems to be the adage here and why not? The formula works well for this band and it has over the years refined its sound into a well-oiled engine of a deadly armoured vehicle. Being consistent visitors to the studio backed by regular live tours mean this band has honed its craft into a fine art form.

The Malaysian identity of the band is clearly earmarked by titles such as Sungai Sipuit Incident and Iban Mercenaries but the sound is pure old school death metal, with riffs designed to appeal to headbangers everywhere, whether they are in Balakong or Budapest.

The album is stocked full of killer riffs that capture the listener’s attention from the get-go. Operation Termite and No Man’s Land are prime examples of death metal tunes recorded purely to exercise those neck muscles.

Casualties of War closes the album with a mighty bang with its double bass drums inviting longhairs to create a swirling mosh pit no matter where they are in the world.

That is the sheer beauty of this genre – that it can transcend all manner of boundaries without ever sounding forced or inauthentic.

Good death metal will always sound great if played with heart and soul – and this album has that in spades. It may not be groundbreaking, but continues Humiliation’s fine form in producing solid old school death metal designed to give speakers and earbuds a proper workout.

Echoes of Annexation was released on CD on May 2 and will be available to stream on major platforms soon. The vinyl edition is expected to drop towards the final quarter of this year.