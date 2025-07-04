How ads seem to know what you say, do

Review which apps have access to your microphone, camera and location to better protect your privacy. – ALL PICS FROM FREEPIK

IT is a common experience: You are chatting with a friend about planning a trip to Thailand, and suddenly, your phone starts showing you ads for flights to the country. It feels like your smartphone is eavesdropping on you, but is it really? Many have reported being bombarded with eerily relevant ads, with social media platforms being able to predict their plans and uncover their interests with uncanny accuracy. This phenomenon has fuelled the widespread belief that our phones are actively listening to us, recording conversations to unleash targeted ads.

Educated guesses Technology and privacy experts said phones are unlikely to be eavesdropping on us – at least, not in the way we think. Apple, Google and Facebook (now Meta) have all denied using audio recordings from phone microphones for targeted advertising. Even a 2018 study by Northeastern University in the US found no evidence of phones secretly recording conversations for that purpose. Instead, social media companies emphasise that their advertising algorithms rely on other data points, such as: ➤ Search history: If you recently Googled “best Italian restaurants,” ad networks can infer your interest

in Italy. ➤ Location tracking: Your phone knows where you are and may suggest ads based on nearby businesses or travel plans. ➤ Social media activity: What you like, comment on, or engage with can be used to build a consumer profile. ➤ Friends’ activity: If someone in your social circle is searching for a topic, you might get related ads due to shared interests or demographic similarities. Rather than eavesdropping on live conversations, ad networks actually leverage the vast amounts of data they have stored based on every internet user’s search history. Now with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-driven analytics, targeted ads are becoming even more precise and granular. This cumulative predictive technology can make it seem like our phones are listening in when in reality, they are simply making highly educated guesses based on our online behaviour and habits.