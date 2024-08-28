J-pop royalty Number_i announces debut album

J-POP sensation Number_i is set to release its debut album No.I (Number One) on Sept 23. This milestone follows a series of achievements that have cemented the trio’s dominance in the global music scene.

The journey began on Jan 1 with the digital release of its debut single Goat. The accompanying music video went viral, amassing over 10 million views within three days and topping YouTube’s global daily music video ranking by Jan 3. The track also claimed the top spot on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Riding this wave of success, the group released the Goat EP on March 6.

The EP, featuring five additional tracks, including Blow Your Cover, swiftly reached first on the Billboard Japan Weekly Single Sales Chart and recorded the highest first-week digital downloads on the Oricon chart.

The group’s dynamic performance at Coachella’s 88rising Futures special stage on April 14 captivated a global audience. This exposure propelled Goat to 10th on the US iTunes overall chart and third on the hip-hop chart, earning widespread acclaim.

On May 27, Number_i released the mini-album No.O-ring-, debuting at number one on Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart. The music video for its lead track Bon garnered over 10 million views within two days, securing the second spot on YouTube’s global daily MV ranking and the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Anticipation is high for the group’s upcoming album, with the lead single INZM (Inazuma), produced by Yuta Jinguji, released on Aug 19.

The album will feature 13 tracks in its limited edition, with the regular edition including a bonus track, showcasing the group’s evolution and artistry.