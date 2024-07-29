Japanese boy group to release debut single

JAPANESE boy group One or Eight have announced their official debut, slated for Aug 16, with the release of their highly-anticipated first single.

One or Eight have become popular, with the identity of the group still in mystery. The members, all from Japan, have now been revealed as Mizuki, Neo, Reia, Ryota, Souma, Takeru, Tsubasa and Yuga.

The group’s name comes from a traditional Japanese phrase that means “all or nothing”. With the tagline “Bet on yourself”, they embody the notion of taking a gamble as a group of friends with big dreams, starting in Tokyo and aiming for global fame.

Ahead of their official debut, One or Eight performance video for Kawasaki was unveiled on their YouTube channel captivating audiences worldwide.

The video racked up three million views overnight and has now surpassed 10 million views. The video’s popularity has inspired reaction videos from around the world.

In addition to announcing their debut, One or Eight have also released a brand film on YouTube titled All or Nothing. The video expresses the team’s vision for the future and provides a glimpse of the group’s unique world.

One or Eight is set to inspire as they make the leap from Japan to the global stage.