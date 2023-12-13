From beauty pageants to beauty business

MOVING from a successful pageant career to a flourishing venture in the beauty and cosmetics industry poses a challenging journey for JcQLyne Chin but she is determined to make all the necessary efforts for a smooth transition. Embark on a captivating journey with us as we shed light on the inspiring story of the 41-year-old trailblazer who has seamlessly transitioned from the glamour of beauty pageants to establishing herself as a thriving businesswoman. Her narrative stands as a testament to the transformative influence of determination, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Now, let us explore the insights Chin shared during an interview she graciously conducted with us at theSun.

41-year-old JcQLyne Chin.

Tell us about yourself and your journey Starting my pageantry journey at 18, I attained notable success, winning Miss Malaysia Tourism International in 2002 and securing first Runner-Up for Miss Malaysia Fitness the same year. The pinnacle was in 2000, when I achieved third runner-up in the Miss Malaysia Universe competition. Before entering the beauty industry, I served as a flight attendant with Cathay Pacific Airways from 2009 to 2011. My educational journey reflects my dedication to continuous learning. Holding a Certification in Cosmetology, I have explored beauty intricacies and delved into Chinese metaphysics through an Advanced Course in Feng Shui and BaZi. Additionally, I possess a Bachelor of Business (Economics and Finance) degree from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. Tell us about your business DeAge Titanium Beauty, my business, is committed to participating in the purchase, production, import, export, distribution and overall trade of a diverse array of products. This includes cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, healthcare products, beauty and skincare essentials, haircare solutions, perfumes, food supplements, glamour items, masks and various other offerings. Founded by myself, this venture made its debut in the beauty arena in October 2021. Our first product, Berries Plus, was introduced in March 2022. Since then, we have efficiently diversified our product line and currently showcase an impressive selection of five exceptional products.

DeAge Titanium Beauty products.

Why did you decide to start this beauty company? From a very young age, I aspired to be a businesswoman, driven by experiences helping my mother sell various items. After succeeding in beauty pageants, friends suggested business ventures. However, lacking capital and experience, I hesitated due to a lack of confidence. Fast forward to March 2022, and I will have the courage to launch the first product.

This endeavour was inspired by my journey, particularly my tendency to explore various off-the-shelf products during frequent travels, especially in the US. Recognising the importance of being cautious about supplements, given the wide range of options available, led to the creation of my supplement line. Do you use social media for your business or influence as much as possible? Like TikTok? Undoubtedly, social media is a powerful tool. I distinguish between my personal and business accounts. Although I’m not highly engaged on TikTok presently, I’ve observed that friends who actively follow and add numerous people tend to gain more followers. My main focus has been on Facebook, where I’ve built a sizable following. Looking ahead, I’m planning on establishing TikTok as another platform for my brand, following a similar approach to my Facebook page. I am exploring TikTok’s potential for growth and engagement, intending to integrate it into my social media strategy.

What are your future goals and aspirations, both in your career and in your role as a businesswoman? My future goals and aspirations revolve around having access to resources, enabling me to make a positive impact on others. Despite financial constraints, I am committed to finding creative ways to inspire people. I’ve noticed a contrast in my approach, leaning towards being a risk-taker compared with my more conservative friends. Currently offering a cleanser care product, I am actively planning future expansions, including the introduction of masks and specific wrinkle creams. Recognising the prevalent skincare concerns in Malaysia, particularly wrinkles and pigmentation, I am strategically developing products to directly address these common issues. As a role model for many aspiring people, what advice would you give to those who want to pursue a successful career while also competing in pageants? Well, my advice is simple, don’t hesitate to try new things. Life is full of unexpected opportunities, and you never know where a novel experience might lead. Along the way, you may encounter individuals who play a pivotal role in uplifting and shaping your path. Embrace the unknown and you might uncover incredible experiences and connections that contribute to your personal growth and fulfilment.