Jumpscare extravaganza that fails to deliver

The movie’s marketing promised a terrifying descent into the paranormal, but what audiences got was a barrage of predictable scares, leaving viewers more exasperated than frightened.

DIRECTED by Alper Mestçi, Siccin 7 returns with the same bag of tricks the franchise has relied on for years. Unfortunately, the latest film proves that even the most dedicated horror fans can get tired of continuous jump scares and recycled plot devices.

Overused formula

The Siccin series has always thrived on its ability to make audiences jump out of their seats with sudden, loud and often grotesque visuals. Siccin 7 takes this to a whole new level – except this time, it does not feel fresh or innovative.

The movie throws jumpscare after jumpscare at the audience, so much so that by the midway point, the formula becomes tiring. When every creak, shadow and slight movement leads to an over-the-top scare, the film loses its ability to build tension.

By the time the audience is halfway through, the scary figures have appeared so frequently and aggressively that they no longer hold any shock value. The constant barrage of ghoulish figures jumping at the camera becomes more annoying than frightening.

The lack of subtlety in these moments detracts from the overall experience, making what should be terrifying feel like a carnival ride gone wrong.

Siccin 7 is not without a plot, although it feels buried under the weight of its attempts to scare the audience at every turn. The story follows Kemal (Serkan Atar), who moves into his uncle’s mansion with his family after a “bloody bargain” with the child beggar mafia.

On paper, the premise is intriguing enough to draw horror fans in, especially with the promise of dark family secrets and an unsettling ritual tied to the 2018 Black Moon.

The movie introduces several compelling elements, such as the deteriorating mental state of Kemal’s mother Lale (Gönül Ürer), who suffers from Alzheimer’s and the arrival of Meral (Funda Eskioglu), whose true intentions are revealed to be sinister.

However, instead of letting these elements simmer and create a sense of foreboding, the film rushes to the next scare, wasting its potential for genuine tension. The most chilling aspects of the story are overshadowed by the film’s overreliance on shock value.