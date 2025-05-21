List of iconic solo songs from BigBang’s lead singer Daesung

DAESUNG, also known as D-Lite, has had an instrumental role in shaping the legacy of South Korea’s pop group BigBang. Since debuting as a member in 2006, the 36-year-old has acted as the group’s main singer, serving as the vocal backbone in many of the group’s songs. But aside from his contributions to the group’s discography, Daesung has also delivered a remarkable array of hits on his own as a solo artiste. In conjunction with his upcoming D’s Wave concert in Resorts World Genting next month, here is a curated list of his most memorable songs.

Look at Me, Gwisun (2008) Released as his first digital single, Look at Me, Gwinsun is a fun and playful declaration of love for a woman named Gwisun. Written to a trot melody, the lyrics are straightforward and playfully repetitive, describing Daesung’s feelings of happiness, anticipation and desire for Gwisun. While it is Daesung’s debut song, his fellow band member G-Dragon was actually the mastermind behind the song. It was created after G-Dragon was dumped during a parody blind date on KMTV’s Idol World in 2007. He wrote it as a joke to the woman, whose name was Um Gwi Seon. Eventually, it became Daesung’s debut single and a noraebang classic (karaoke song) for many South Koreans.

Cotton Candy (2010) A shift from his debut single, Cotton Candy takes on a calmer and softer musical style. The ballad showcased the singer’s ability to deliver a charismatic and heartfelt tune, highlighting his husky yet warm vocals. Fans surprisingly were able to download the tune for free for the first three days of its release. The marketing tactic seemed to have worked as it became his first debut on Korea’s music chart Gaon Digital Chart, debuting at number six.

Baby Don’t Cry (2011) This is another heartfelt ballad from Daesung. A tune from BigBang’s fourth EP Tonight, it features Daesung’s vocals solely. Throughout the four-minute tune, the singer offers comfort to listeners who are going through a tough time. The lyrics are a gentle plea for listeners to find solace and hope despite their current struggles. Daesung assures them that brighter days are ahead, though things may seem bleak at the moment.

Shut Up (2014) An anthemic rock ballad, Shut Up is from Desung’s sophomore Japanese album D’slove. Following BigBang’s hiatus in 2012, Daesung extended his solo activities in Japan, releasing his debut album D’scover. D’slove was a follow-up effort, featuring various Japanese tracks such as Shut Up. Written by fellow member G-Dragon, the tune does Daesung’s artistry justice as it showcases the strength and emotional depth in his voice. To date, it is among the most popular tracks in his discography, having over one million streams on Spotify and two million views on YouTube.

Home Sweet Home (2025) Speaking of high-streamed singles, Daesung’s recent collaboration with G-Dragon and Taeyang was another highlight in his career as a solo artiste. Serving as the second single from G-Dragon’s third album, Home Sweet Home marked the members’ first collaboration as a trio. The track, characterised by its nostalgic and heartfelt lyrics, signalled the group’s return after a long hiatus. Their performance at the 2024 Mama Awards further proved their continued relevance and legacy as members of BigBang and individual artiste, as fans were left eager for more.