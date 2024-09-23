Movie retells Hindu epic, captivating audiences with stellar visual effects, featuring star-studded cast

Kalki, the last avatar or reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, as mentioned in Hindu epic Mahabharata, will rise at the end of Kaliyuga (the dark ages). This prophecy serves as a backbone for the film Kalki AD 2898. The film is set in a period just prior to the birth of Kalki, in 2898 A.D, 6,000 years after the epic war Kurukshektra, between Pandavas brothers and Kauravas in 3102 B.C, as described in Mahabaratha. In the war, the Pandavas

helped by Lord Krishna defeated Duryodhana and his army, which included Ashwathama and one of the greatest warrior of all time, Karnan.

Before arrival of Kalki The film opens with a glimpse of Kurukshetra war with Lord Krishna punishing Ashwathama to become immortal. Krishna orders Ashwathama to protect a pregnant woman, who will give birth to Kalki in the future as a redemption for his karma of killing a pregnant woman (Uttara), during the war. Then viewers are brought to the future and introduced to Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter with his “talking” automobile Bujji (voice of Keerthy Suresh). Bhairava is set on a hunt to catch “wanted” criminals to accumulate “units” to gain entry into “the complex”, a place with an abundance of untouched nature, where Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Hassan) rules. Yaskin requires a serum from unborn children to become stronger. Yaskin’s scientists select young and healthy women to become pregnant to extract the serum and killed. However, one among the women, SUM80 or Sumathi (Deepika Padukone) escapes, with the help of a group of rebels, before her unborn child’s serum extraction process completes entirely. A drop of Sumathi unborn child’s serum turns Yaskin into a young person. Yaskin realises the unborn child is not ordinary and instructs his army to catch her. In the meantime, Ashwathama awakens from a deep meditation after centuries and saves Sumathi from being captured by Bhairava and Yaskin’s army, believing that her unborn child is Kalki. The rebels

sent the two to the hidden city

of Shambhala. Bhairava locates the route to the invisible city but upon arrival, a fierce fight breaks out with Ashwathama. During the final fight, Bhairava’s past life identity is revealed to viewers.

Talented cast The Bahubali actor Prabhas fits the “tough warrior” role but his portrayal of Bhairava as a lazy, selfish

and unsympathetic person while relentlessly pursuing his target to achieve his goal is a departure from his usual good guy roles. Despite

the negative character, Prabhas charms with his acting, expression and demeanor. Meanwhile, 81 year-old Amitabh Bachchan impresses with his acting and fights sequences with Prabhas. Despite the overall visual effects being good, Amitabh’s younger self in CGI in the opening scene lacks finesse and is hardly convincing. On the other hand, Kamal, who is no stranger to versatility in acting, embodies his villainous role as he nails being evil and scary despite his limited screentime. Though, one can expect more of him in the next movie. Overall, the film is packed with extraordinary acting performances by Deepika, Dulquer Salmaan,

Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Shobana and more. Audiences will also delight in the multitude of cameo appearances. Well-known director Ram Gopal Varma (Sarkar) as a cook was hilarious while Bahubali film director S.S.Rajamouli portrayal as

a competitor to Bhairava was convincing that his role should be expanded in the next movie.