Kep1er releases full album as nine-member group

K-POP group Kep1er has released their debut full-length album Kep1going On, which holds special significance as the first and last full-length album from Kep1er as a nine-member group.

Formed through the 2021 Mnet show Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga, Kep1er recently became the first Mnet project group to successfully renew their contract, continuing as a seven-member group in the future.

Kep1er plans to showcase all the skills they have accumulated over the past two years with this debut release. The album Kep1going On was made available on various online music platforms earlier this month.

Kep1going On is the group’s first new release in about nine months since their mini-album Magic Hour last September and their first full-length album in Korea. – Hallyubeat