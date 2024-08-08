A new song just dropped and it could well turn into the crowd’s favourite anthem for this month’s Merdeka celebration.

Rising artiste One Juicy released his debut single Kibar last Friday. The song blends compelling lyrics with an energetic beat, creating an inspirational track that is relatable and uplifting.

Kibar is a powerful anthem of resilience and hope, reflecting One Juicy’s personal journey and artistic growth. Kibar, which means wave in English, symbolises the waves of challenges and triumphs that have defined One Juicy’s career.

“I’m incredibly excited to share Kibar with my fans. This song is personal to me as it encapsulates my journey from dancing to singing and all the struggles and triumphs along the way.

“I hope it inspires everyone to keep pushing forward, no matter what challenges they face,” shared One Juicy.

One Juicy’s career began in the underground “b-boy” scene, in which he quickly gained recognition for his impressive dance skills, especially after his participation in 8TV’s reality programme Showdown.

He also won the Battle of the Year and R16 Korea, an annual international b-boy tournament with his group, the Giller Battle Crew.

His foray into reality television with shows such as Astro’s #TheBand showcased his singing and dancing talents to a wider audience. Kibar reflects his determination, capturing the essence of his journey from the dance floor to the recording studio.

Kibar, a collaborative effort was composed and written by John Jeeves, Shazriq Azeman, Omar K and One Juicy under the production of Super Red Records.

Kibar is available for streaming and download on all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.