Kickstart your passion

Start a hobby, build rewarding routine

FINDING time for yourself is essential for mental well-being and personal growth. A hobby can be an ideal way to unwind and reduce stress. Starting a hobby gives life balance and joy no matter what activity it is. However, for many people, the question is not about which hobby to pursue but how to start one. theSun offers seven practical tips to help you jump into something new and make it a lasting part of your routine. Explore your interests The first step to starting a hobby is identifying what piques your curiosity. Reflect on what activities you have enjoyed in the past or what you always wanted to try. Do you love being active, or do you prefer quiet, creative activities? Your personality can be a good guide. For example, if you love being outdoors, hiking or birdwatching might suit you. Alternatively, if you enjoy working with your hands, crafts such as knitting, painting or pottery might be more appealing. Remember, hobbies are about enjoyment, not perfection, so pick something that makes you feel excited.

Start small and keep it simple Starting with big goals can be overwhelming, especially if you are new to the hobby. Instead, aim to begin small and gradually build your skills. For example, if you want to get into fitness, start with 10-minute daily walks rather than intense gym workouts. If you are interested in cooking, try out one new recipe a week instead of planning elaborate meals every day. Simplicity is key when forming new habits. Small steps ensure consistency, which will help your hobby become part of your routine. Make time for your hobby Even the most enjoyable activities can get lost in the hustle of daily life if not planned properly. Set aside specific time slots for your new hobby and treat them as non-negotiable. It can be either dedicating an hour every weekend to photography or 15 minutes a day to journalling, scheduling ensures you stay on track. It is important to give yourself permission to take time out for activities that make you feel good without guilt.

Invest in basics It may be tempting to buy the most expensive gear or supplies but it is wiser to start with basic tools. This way, you can explore the hobby without feeling pressured to justify a big investment. For instance, if you want to learn painting, a beginner set of brushes and paints is enough to get started. As you develop interest and confidence, you can gradually upgrade your equipment. The goal is to experience the hobby, not to perfect it right away. Share your hobbies Hobbies are often more enjoyable when shared with others. Joining a community, either online or in person, can keep you motivated and connected. Joining a book club, a local hiking group or participating in workshops, being around people with similar interests can inspire you. Social interaction also makes the learning curve easier as you can exchange ideas and get support from others who share your enthusiasm.