Killmaster brings back glamour

Audiences can prepare for a cinematic experience of glamour, intrigue and elegance with the upcoming Malaysian spy thriller Killmaster.

Filmed on the island of Ibiza, Spain, the film follows the journey of Alex Wong, a secret agent codenamed “Killmaster” and renowned for his precision in eliminating global threats, in his latest mission that takes him from Asia to Europe, culminating in a confrontation with powerful terrorist leaders on Spanish soil.

Inspired by the golden era of cinema, Killmaster seeks to recapture the allure of the late Roger Moore-era James Bond films and the graceful sophistication of classics such as To Catch a Thief.

Directed, written, produced by and starring Julian Cheah as Alex, the film also boasts the foreign talent from Chile’s Monica de Caro, who stars as Catalina Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, who also has a couple of action sequences in Killmaster, it was her first time performing in an spy action film and her character was created, styled and costumed based on Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise.

“Killmaster was not my first time in a Malaysian production. I previously worked with RTM, but I really enjoyed working on Cheah’s film because this type of film was something I had always wanted to do,” she explained.

For her action sequences, Rodriguez claimed that it took her roughly two weeks to rehearse for the choreography and stunts. She showered praises on Killmaster’s locally-produced stunt coordinators and stuntmen for being very courteous and professional in coaching her.