Lee Jae-wook and Aespa’s Karina officially split

LEE Jae-wook, known for his roles in various popular dramas such as Alchemy of Soul and Extraordinary You, and Karina from the sensational K-pop group Aespa, have decided to go separate ways.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday, indicating that Karina and Lee’s relationship came to an end after a mere five weeks of making it public.

Confirming the news, a representative from Lee’s agency, C-JeS, stated that the decision to part ways was made by Lee to prioritise his ongoing filming project. The statement also emphasised their intention to maintain a professional relationship, describing their new status as supportive colleagues.

The representative further expressed hope for continued support and affection from fans as both Lee and Karina pursue their individual endeavours.

Adding to the confirmation, a representative from SM Entertainment, Karina’s agency, verified the breakup, affirming its authenticity.

Previously, in February, Lee and Karina had publicly acknowledged their romantic involvement, generating significant attention and speculation within the entertainment industry and among fans alike.