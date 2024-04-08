Lotus’s Malaysia opens its first hybrid store

THERE is a lot in store at Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) first-ever hybrid store!

After 20-weeks of refurbishment work, the renewed Lotus’s Puchong store signifies the brand’s first foray into a new format that targets business operators, food retailers, food services, hotel, restaurant & cafe (Horeca), philanthropic organisations and end consumers.

Launched last Thursday, the 5,000 square meter store has over 13,500 product lines with 600 of it being Horeca ranges that include commodities, cooking needs, fresh produce, household cleaning products and canned food.

Echoing its Beli Lebih Untung Lebih launch tagline, the hybrid store offers value in prices for selected items when purchased in large quantities.

“This store represents a milestone for the brand, allowing us to target new market segments like business operators and Horeca, while staying close to our loyal customers. Alongside the new spacious store layout, new fittings & equipment and Horeca ranges, we have two dedicated payment lanes and pre-order service for bulk purchases. The ultimate aim of the store is to ensure that customers experience comfort, convenience and value,” said Lotus’s Malaysia operations executive director Neil Gurusamy.