Lotus’s Malaysia opens its first hybrid store

THERE is a lot in store at Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) first-ever hybrid store!
After 20-weeks of refurbishment work, the renewed Lotus’s Puchong store signifies the brand’s first foray into a new format that targets business operators, food retailers, food services, hotel, restaurant & cafe (Horeca), philanthropic organisations and end consumers.
Launched last Thursday, the 5,000 square meter store has over 13,500 product lines with 600 of it being Horeca ranges that include commodities, cooking needs, fresh produce, household cleaning products and canned food.
Echoing its Beli Lebih Untung Lebih launch tagline, the hybrid store offers value in prices for selected items when purchased in large quantities.
“This store represents a milestone for the brand, allowing us to target new market segments like business operators and Horeca, while staying close to our loyal customers. Alongside the new spacious store layout, new fittings & equipment and Horeca ranges, we have two dedicated payment lanes and pre-order service for bulk purchases. The ultimate aim of the store is to ensure that customers experience comfort, convenience and value,” said Lotus’s Malaysia operations executive director Neil Gurusamy.
Bringing excitement for its customers, the retailer has lined up fun and rewarding activities at Lotus’s Puchong, including free goody bags and RM20 Lotus’s gift voucher with a minimum spend of RM50 and above, lucky draw sessions with a minimum spend of RM120, on ground activations to win away Lotus’s Own Brand products and Lotus’s gift vouchers totaling up to RM3,000, free food and beverage samplings, Lotus’s limited-edition aprons for newly signed up business customers until Aug 14, RM50 voucher for My Lotus’s members with a spend of RM600 until Aug 14 and RM1 discount for every 200 My Lotus’s points used during payment
Meanwhile, customers and their families may also take part in the Nintendo Switch Sports competition at Level 1, when they spend a minimum of RM30 in any of its tenants or its hypermarket until Aug 11. A petting zoo is also made available at Ground Floor on Aug 10–11.
Lotus’s also invited media representatives to its Media Scavenger Hunt for charity, collecting over 1,300kg of essential food items like rice, vermicelli, biscuits, cooking oil, hot drinks, instant noodles, fresh produce and canned food for its #KitakanJiran contribution to the Food Aid Foundation.
For information on the new hybrid Lotus’s Puchong store, visit the retailer’s official Facebook page.