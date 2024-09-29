LOTUS’S Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) has remodelled another two of its outlets to serve customers in an updated space, investing over RM3 million into redesigning both Lotus’s Ampang and Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara.

The uplift is aimed at creating a pleasing shopping experience and to foster an environment where customers find joy in shopping and employees take pride in their work.

Special focus was given to improving outlet aesthetics, such as the product displays, arrangements, flow and interior; while the wide range selection, quality products and low prices remain unchanged.

“The overall appearance of the two outlets is now more pleasing and modern than before. For example, the outlet ambience has improved with better lighting and fitted with creative gondola displays where products are highlighted more clearly than before. The number of shelves have also been increased to present a more comprehensive product assortment,” Lotus’s Malaysia operations director Neil Gurusamy explained.

Lotus’s Malaysia is expected to uplift more stores before the end of 2024.