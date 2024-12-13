Malaysian siblings release Christmas album

SIBLINGS duo Martin Looi and Lav Looi have released a Christmas album, taking on holiday classics that combine Martin’s violin with Lav’s soulful vocals.

Titled Wrapped In Harmony, the eight-track album is a hybrid of instrumental arrangements with Martin’s violin work as the focal point, blended with Lav’s distinct voice on selected tracks.

The duo covered classics such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night and Hallelujah. Other offerings include the duo’s previous The Christmas Song and Santa Tell Me.

With Wrapped in Harmony, Martin and Lav deliver unique arrangements of beloved Christmas

classics, reimagined with modern pop stylings. The siblings took three months to complete the album.

“Our goal with this album was to spread the holiday spirit and put a little bit of ourselves into each piece,” said Lav.

Martin is a prominent violinist, who is known for his prowess on the violin and his sharp sense of style. He has performed for notable figures such as Marsha Milan, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

As for Lav, she is a music producer, vocalist and artiste based in Spain. She started playing classical piano at four and attended Berklee College of Music, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Contemporary Writing and Production. She has since made a successful musical career, producing compositions for clients such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Lazada and Lazada.