Marvel to alter Avengers title

MARVEL is said to be considering a modification to the title of the upcoming Avengers film following the conviction of lead actor Jonathan Majors on assault charges.

After the verdict on Dec 18, Marvel Studios swiftly severed ties with the actor, who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors is now potentially facing a prison sentence of up to one year. Majors had a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Kang the Conqueror in both 2023’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the Disney+ series Loki.

These projects positioned him as the upcoming main antagonist in the Marvel Comic Universe, with the fifth installment initially named Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the title of the film has been discarded and the project will now be officially referred to as Avengers 5 until a new title is selected.

The decision to completely change the film’s name implies that the character Kang, played by Majors, will be written out of the franchise rather than recast.

Earlier in September, it was reported that Marvel executives, led by studio head Kevin Feige, explored “backup plans, including shifting to another comic book adversary”, such as the character Dr Doom from Fantastic Four.

Following the emergence of assault allegations, Majors faced being dropped by his management team and removed from various film projects, including The Man in My Basement.

Majors, who was accused of four charges, including assault, aggravated harassment and harassment, has been found guilty on two of the charges. Notably, he was acquitted of one count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The actor was arrested in New York in March following allegations of assaulting Jabbari in the backseat of a car. Despite the charges, Majors pleaded not guilty to all the accusations against him.