South Korean superstar Song Ji-hyo sets out to become legendary haenyeo

Watch Song (in purple) mingling with the haenyeo community every Sunday on BBC Earth on Astro (channel 554) and UnifiTV (channel 501) at 9pm.

FOR years, Song Ji-hyo captivated fans as an award-winning actress, appearing in numerous blockbusters such as Wishing Stairs, A Frozen Flower and New World. Her fame then exceeded South Korea’s borders upon her appearance in the long-running reality show Running Man. But after 24 years in the entertainment industry, the 43-year-old is undertaking the greatest challenge of her life, becoming one of South Korea’s legendary haenyeo (sea women). The haenyeo are keepers of a tradition passed down from generations for at least 400 years, a lifestyle Unesco has recognised as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

Every day, these women dive up for seven hours a day without air apparatus or advanced equipment, to gather shellfish, seaweed and other sea life for their families and livelihood. In her latest three-episode documentary Deep Dive Korea, Song takes viewers on a personal journey, subjecting herself to the intensive training necessary to become one of those legendary sea women. Speaking to theSun, she opens up about her passion for the cause, the intensive training she endured and her hope for viewers to take away from the documentary. Why did you decide to do this show? I decided to do a documentary on haenyeo because I wanted to experience their lives. I wanted to understand their lives as haenyeo because the focus is usually on what they do. The focus has not been on how they became haenyeo.

So, I wanted to emphasise this aspect – of how they put so much effort into becoming haenyeo. I wanted to not only understand their jobs as haenyeo but also convey their stories and efforts. Would you say this differentiates Deep Dive Korea from other travel and diving series? Yes, it is a deep dive into our cultural heritage, which is haenyeo that is all across South Korea. The series not only showcases haenyeo as a job, but also their culture, community and lifestyle. You will get to see how even when they are sad, happy, sick or have recently given birth, they still have to dive in for their survival. That kind of warrior type of lifestyle is what differentiates this entire show from just a mere travel programme. What was it like to squeeze 30 years’ worth of training into one month? I have never been afraid of water since I was young. But, the process of becoming a haenyeo was difficult. The process of getting used to the water and going down to the depth and finding something to harvest was difficult.

It was physically difficult, and it stressed me out during the whole training month. But what was most challenging was the responsibility to showcase the true side of haenyeo. I was worried that my portrayal of a haenyeo might seem clumsy or imperfect. I was under the stress that if I did not perfect it, everyone would look down on haenyeo. So, I was being a perfectionist while training. But, I was mentally determined to be recognised as a haenyeo. So, this motivated me to keep going. Did the fear of drowning ever cross your mind? Yes. I was always afraid of incidents such as that because the sea is always dangerous. Whether you are prepared or not, the sea always invites some sort of danger. And so, definitely, I was under a lot of pressure, worrying “what if this happened, what if that happened?”

What are some moments on the show that you will cherish? I saw a dolphin for the first time outside a cave. They were not enclosed and were freewheeling. On my arrival to Jeju and my day of departure, they were there – as if they were saying hi and goodbye. There was one haenyeo, in fact, who passed away on the surface in the neighbouring area Hadori because she had a heart attack. Incidents such as this can happen to anyone and everyone – no matter how experienced you are. You just need to know your condition and be aware of the danger. Just have to always be careful.

What are some moments on the show that you will cherish? I saw a dolphin for the first time outside a cave. They were not enclosed and were freewheeling. On my arrival to Jeju and my day of departure, they were there – as if they were saying hi and goodbye. Another unforgettable memory I have is how I got to learn so much about the underwater lifestyle while training to become a haenyeo. I learnt how they had their rules, orders and an entire community I was unaware of. It was one of the coolest experiences I had. One particularly vivid memory, for instance, was when one of the haenyeo cut the sea urchin, cracked open and gave it to a fish. The fish surprisingly led her to an area with more sea urchins.

That was their way of communication – “Hey, I feed you a sea urchin. If you want more, let me know where I can find it.” So, that is when I realised this is the harmony of living with nature. We can live and co-exist together. What was the most beautiful sight you saw under the sea? There was once I tried catching a sea urchin. I could not take it off and it got ripped. It then cracked open and the sea urchin was exposed. The fishes thought I was feeding it to them because they swam towards me. So, we ended up swimming together as the fishes were all around me. It was fun. Now that you have heard the story when you watch episodes two and three, you will understand why there were a lot of fishes around me and not other haenyeo.