Matcha magic

MATCHA, the finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves has captured the hearts of tea lovers and food enthusiasts alike.
Revered for its vibrant green colour and distinctive, earthy flavour, matcha is not only enjoyed as a traditional tea but has also become a popular ingredient in a variety of food creations. Rich in antioxidants and offering a gentle caffeine boost, matcha can be used in sweet and savoury dishes, bringing a great twist to everyday recipes.
Here are five matcha-inspired recipes that will introduce you to the varities of matcha.
Matcha pancakes
Start your day with a vibrant twist on a classic breakfast. Matcha pancakes are not only visually appealing but also packed with the earthy, rich flavours of green tea.
Ingredients
1 cup of all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon of matcha powder
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1 cup of milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoon of melted butter
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, matcha powder, sugar, baking powder and salt.
2. In a separate bowl, mix the milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract.
3. Gradually pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring until combined.
4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease with butter.
5. Pour batter onto the pan to form pancakes. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
6. Serve warm with maple syrup and fresh berries.
Matcha latte
Step up your daily caffeine fix with a soothing matcha latte. This creamy beverage combines the bold flavours of matcha with the comforting warmth of steamed milk.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon of matcha powder
2 tablespoon of hot water
1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based)
1 teaspoon of honey or sweetener of choice
Instructions
1. Sift the matcha powder into a cup to remove any lumps.
2. Add hot water and whisk until the matcha is fully dissolved and frothy.
3. Heat the milk until warm, then froth it using a milk frother or whisk.
4. Pour the milk into the matcha mixture, stirring gently to combine.
5. Sweeten to taste with honey or your preferred sweetener.
6. Enjoy your matcha latte hot or iced.
Matcha energy balls
For a quick and healthy snack, matcha energy balls are ideal. They are packed with nutrients and provide a delicious boost of energy to power you through the day.
Ingredients
1 cup of rolled oats
1/2 cup of almond butter
1/4 cup of honey
1 tablespoon of matcha powder
1/4 cup of shredded coconut
1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips (optional)
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond butter, honey and matcha powder.
2. Stir until the mixture is well combined.
3. Fold in the shredded coconut and mini chocolate chips if using.
4. Roll the mixture into small balls, about one inch in diameter.
5. Place the energy balls on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set.
6. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Matcha chia pudding
This matcha chia pudding is a healthy and delicious way to enjoy matcha as a breakfast or dessert. It is creamy, rich in antioxidants and can be easily prepared the night before.
Ingredients
2 tablespoon of chia seeds
1/2 cup of almond milk (or any milk of choice)
1 teaspoon of matcha powder
1 teaspoon of maple syrup
Fresh fruit and nuts for topping
Instructions
1. In a bowl or jar, mix the chia seeds and matcha powder.
2. Add the almond milk and maple syrup, stirring well to combine.
3. Let the mixture sit for five minutes, then stir again to prevent clumping.
4. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight for best results.
5. Before serving, give the pudding a good stir and top with fresh fruit and nuts.
6. Enjoy the pudding chilled.
Matcha ice cream
Cool down with a scoop of homemade matcha ice cream. This creamy dessert is a refreshing treat that highlights the unique taste of matcha.
Ingredients
2 cups of heavy cream
1 cup of whole milk
3/4 cup of sugar
1 tablespoon of matcha powder
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Chocolate syrup
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar and matcha powder.
2. Add the heavy cream, milk and vanilla extract, whisking until the sugar is fully dissolved and the mixture is smooth.
3. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
4. Transfer the ice cream to a container and freeze for at least four hours or until firm.
5. Add in the chocolate syrup for a good mixture of matcha and chocolate taste.
6. Scoop and serve in bowls or cones.
These five recipes showcase the unique flavour profile of matcha, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. If you are a matcha enthusiast or just new to its charms, these recipes offer a way to experience the many faces of this green tea powder.