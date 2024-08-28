Matcha magic

MATCHA, the finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves has captured the hearts of tea lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

Revered for its vibrant green colour and distinctive, earthy flavour, matcha is not only enjoyed as a traditional tea but has also become a popular ingredient in a variety of food creations. Rich in antioxidants and offering a gentle caffeine boost, matcha can be used in sweet and savoury dishes, bringing a great twist to everyday recipes.

Here are five matcha-inspired recipes that will introduce you to the varities of matcha.

Matcha pancakes

Start your day with a vibrant twist on a classic breakfast. Matcha pancakes are not only visually appealing but also packed with the earthy, rich flavours of green tea.

Ingredients

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoon of melted butter

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, matcha powder, sugar, baking powder and salt.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract.

3. Gradually pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring until combined.

4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease with butter.

5. Pour batter onto the pan to form pancakes. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.

6. Serve warm with maple syrup and fresh berries.