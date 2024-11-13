Maternity chic

Stylish, comfortable choices for every stage of motherhood

WHEN it comes to motherhood, comfort and style should go hand in hand, especially during pregnancy. Fortunately, mums-to-be have access to a wide range of maternity brands that provide clothing and essentials designed for every stage of pregnancy and beyond. Clothes such as everyday wear, work-appropriate attire or even post-pregnancy pieces – these brands have got you covered. Mothers En Vogue Known for its chic, contemporary designs, Mothers En Vogue has become a go-to brand for stylish mums. The brand is praised for its high-quality materials and thoughtful designs that accommodate growing bumps without sacrificing style. It’s nursing-friendly clothing options also make it easier for mothers to breastfeed after birth. Spring Maternity A favourite across Southeast Asia, Spring Maternity offers a wide variety of maternity wear, from casual day-to-day pieces to more formal outfits suitable for work or special occasions. What sets it apart is its emphasis on versatility and adjustability – most of its clothes are designed to grow with you through the trimesters and can be worn

post-pregnancy.

Shapee Local Malaysian brand Shapee is well-loved for its range of maternity shapewear and postnatal essentials. Offering everything from supportive maternity belts to nursing bras, Shapee has positioned itself as a brand that caters not just to pregnancy needs but also to postpartum recovery. Its products help provide comfort and support during this transformative period. Bebehaus For mums seeking a one-stop shop for maternity wear and baby essentials, Bebehaus delivers. The brand offers a diverse collection of comfortable maternity clothes, accessories and nursing essentials. It also stock a range of baby items, making it easy for expecting parents to prepare for their little one’s arrival. Shein Maternity Shein is a global fast fashion giant known for offering affordable, trendy clothing and its maternity line is no exception. Shein Maternity features a wide range of styles, including casual, formal and loungewear. The brand’s fast-fashion approach ensures mums-to-be can find pieces that are not only stylish but also budget-friendly. Its extensive collection of maternity dresses, tops and bottoms makes it easy for pregnant women to find something for every occasion.

Mamaway Mamaway has gained popularity for its smart, innovative designs tailored to the needs of modern mums. Mamaway covers every aspect of motherhood, from maternity clothes to baby carriers and postpartum wear. Its designs prioritise comfort and durability, ensuring its pieces last throughout pregnancy and beyond. Its range of belly support and postnatal recovery wear is especially popular among mums. Thyme Maternity Thyme Maternity is an international brand with a strong presence among locals, offering a wide selection of maternity wear designed to accommodate all stages of pregnancy. Its pieces are created with attention to detail, ensuring comfort and fit while keeping mums stylish. Thyme Maternity is ideal for mums looking for trendy and durable clothes that can be worn

post-pregnancy as well.