Megat Sharizal’s cinematic odyssey

WITH two decades of experience in the film industry, Megat Sharizal Yusoff plays the lead in his new film Walid, bringing the character to life and narrating the story in the most compelling way.
The seasoned actor’s recent cinematic endeavour has not only added a new chapter to his journey but also has the potential to reshape the trajectory of his career.
In an exclusive question and answer session with theSun, he shares insights into his transformative experience in portraying the main lead character, a teacher combating child trafficking in the new film.
From his roots in martial arts to the challenges faced and the influences that shaped him, this interview delves into the multifaceted world of Megat, offering a glimpse into his past, present and future within the dynamic landscape of cinema.
Join us as we unravel the layers of his cinematic persona and explore the depths of his artistic aspirations.
Congratulations on your role in Walid. How has this film affected your two decades journey in the film industry, especially considering that it is your first time playing the lead character?
Thank you. Walid is indeed a pivotal moment in my career. After two decades in the industry, it feels like a fresh start, especially stepping into the shoes of the lead character. It is a unique experience that I believe will have a lasting impact on my trajectory in the film world.
Your character in Walid is a teacher fighting against child trafficking, a departure from the run-of-the-mill roles. What drew you to this character, and how did it feel playing a role with such depth and purpose?
The character of Walid is truly special. He is not your typical protagonist — he is a teacher fighting a significant issue — child trafficking. The depth and purpose in his character were what drew me in. It is more than just action — it is a meaningful narrative that I believe can resonate with audiences on a deeper level.
Let us talk about your background in silat. How did you get into martial arts, and how did it feel to finally showcase your silat skills on screen after two decades of learning?
I started learning silat when I was 14, inspired by iconic figures like Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Fast forward 20 years, and it is incredibly fulfilling to showcase my silat skills on screen in Walid. It is not just about impressing the audience — it is about inspiring others to take up the practice and appreciate the art.
Your journey with silat began in your teenage years. Can you share some highlights of your martial arts journey, especially how you represented Kuala Lumpur
in Pertandingan Silat Kebangsaan?
Absolutely. My silat journey started when
I was just 14. Inspired by martial arts legends and TV series, I delved into the practice. Representing Kuala Lumpur in Pertandingan Silat Kebangsaan for three years in 1998, 2000 and 2002 was a significant highlight.
Although my path shifted towards acting, those experiences laid the foundation for showcasing my skills on stage and screen later in my career.
Drawing comparisons between Walid and yourself, what similarities and differences did you find, and what aspects of Walid’s character inspired you?
Walid and I share a love for children — a genuine connection.
However, Walid is more skilled, with layers and depths that intrigued me. The inspiring part is his commitment to education. It is not just about fighting trafficking it is about — the transformative power of education. This aspect deeply resonated with me and I believe it adds a unique dimension to the character.
Portraying Walid must have come with its challenges. Can you share some of the physical and emotional challenges you faced to bring this character to life?
Physical challenges were paramount. I initially embarked on a weight loss journey, but the director, Areel Abu Bakar, intervened, emphasising the importance of maintaining my size for the character.
With added weight and an ageing knee from a past injury, the physical aspect was indeed challenging. Emotionally, delving into the depths of Walid’s character required extensive research. Being the lead for the first time, I felt a sense of responsibility to make the audience genuinely care for Walid.
Your collaboration with director Areel seems to be a significant factor in your career. What is it about Areel’s approach that keeps you going back to work with him?
Areel is an honest filmmaker driven by a love for storytelling. His films are not just for money or fame. They are genuine expression of narratives. I appreciate his unconventional casting choices, prioritising skills over fame.
It is a bit risky, but that is what sets Areel apart. Our discussions are collaborative. He allows me to contribute to my character, fostering a creative environment that I cherish. Working with him is a continuous learning experience.
Which actors have influenced you the most throughout your career?
P Ramlee is my ultimate inspiration. His multi-talented persona and contributions to the industry are unparalleled. Internationally, Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks have left a significant impact. In the action genre, Jackie Chan’s prowess has always influenced my approach.
Looking to the future, what genres are you excited to explore and do you have any dream projects in mind?
I am a bit of a geek, so the science fiction genre is a dream for me. I love Star Wars and Star Trek. Being part of a sci-fi film, maybe even the Star Wars franchise, would be incredible.
The superhero genre, exemplified by Keluang Man, is also intriguing. Ultimately, I dream of being part of a massive epic film like Mat Kilau, regardless of the era it is set in.
Do you have any insights into your next project?
Areel is set to direct a new action film at the end of the year. While details are scarce, I am excited for the challenge it presents. On the directorial front, my film Mencari Ramlee is in its post-production stage.
It is a fictional take on P Ramlee’s downfall era in the early 70s, and I plan to release it in May 2024. It is an independent film with a limited budget, a project I have produced myself.
Walid marks a transformative chapter in Megat’s illustrious career, blending martial arts expertise, meaningful storytelling and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries.
As he looks to the future, the intersection of genres, dream projects and continued collaboration with director Areel pave the way for an exciting cinematic journey ahead.