Megat Sharizal’s cinematic odyssey

WITH two decades of experience in the film industry, Megat Sharizal Yusoff plays the lead in his new film Walid, bringing the character to life and narrating the story in the most compelling way.

The seasoned actor’s recent cinematic endeavour has not only added a new chapter to his journey but also has the potential to reshape the trajectory of his career.

In an exclusive question and answer session with theSun, he shares insights into his transformative experience in portraying the main lead character, a teacher combating child trafficking in the new film.

From his roots in martial arts to the challenges faced and the influences that shaped him, this interview delves into the multifaceted world of Megat, offering a glimpse into his past, present and future within the dynamic landscape of cinema.

Join us as we unravel the layers of his cinematic persona and explore the depths of his artistic aspirations.

Congratulations on your role in Walid. How has this film affected your two decades journey in the film industry, especially considering that it is your first time playing the lead character?

Thank you. Walid is indeed a pivotal moment in my career. After two decades in the industry, it feels like a fresh start, especially stepping into the shoes of the lead character. It is a unique experience that I believe will have a lasting impact on my trajectory in the film world.

Your character in Walid is a teacher fighting against child trafficking, a departure from the run-of-the-mill roles. What drew you to this character, and how did it feel playing a role with such depth and purpose?

The character of Walid is truly special. He is not your typical protagonist — he is a teacher fighting a significant issue — child trafficking. The depth and purpose in his character were what drew me in. It is more than just action — it is a meaningful narrative that I believe can resonate with audiences on a deeper level.

Let us talk about your background in silat. How did you get into martial arts, and how did it feel to finally showcase your silat skills on screen after two decades of learning?

I started learning silat when I was 14, inspired by iconic figures like Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Fast forward 20 years, and it is incredibly fulfilling to showcase my silat skills on screen in Walid. It is not just about impressing the audience — it is about inspiring others to take up the practice and appreciate the art.