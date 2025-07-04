Mickey 17 takes jab at corporate greed

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho returns with bold, bizarre sci-fi tale

(From left) Mickey 17 and 18 face off in a tense standoff, blurring the line between self and clone.

IN Mickey 17, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer) ventures back into the realm of genre-bending social satire but this time rocketing it to the icy, inhospitable terrain of outer space. The result is a cerebral, sometimes chaotic, but undeniably captivating ride that explores identity, exploitation and survival, all wrapped in a sleek sci-fi skin with a surprisingly punchy sense of humour. Set in a distant future where cloning and corporate control have become the norm, Mickey 17 does not just tell the story of one man’s expendability, it gleefully clones it, tears it apart and reassembles it with the director’s signature commentary on class, labour and humanity. It is an existential trip with icy boots on.

Pattinson reprograms expectations Robert Pattinson delivers one of his most offbeat performances yet, skillfully navigating the tricky layers of a character who is as disposable as he is oddly resilient. Playing the titular Mickey (and more than one iteration of him), Pattinson anchors the film with a performance that balances slapstick absurdity with genuine emotional weight. It is a juggling act and he pulls it off with surprising charm and an occasional twitch of philosophical despair. Fans of Pattinson’s recent career choices, from The Lighthouse to The Batman will find this to be another strange yet satisfying gem in his post-heartthrob filmography. He thrives in the uncomfortable spaces of Mickey 17, embracing both the physical comedy and the existential dread that come with dying for a living.

Full–on Bong mode Bong’s direction is unmistakably his own. From biting social critique to visual oddities, the film echoes the eccentricity of Okja and the precision of Parasite, but this time with a more audacious sci-fi flavour. Every scene hums with allegorical intention, from the cold sterility of the spaceship to the unpredictable wilds of the alien planet. But here is where the film might split audiences: Bong does not exactly subtly deliver his message this time around. The socio-political themes: corporate greed, expendable labour and authoritarian bureaucracy are painted with a very thick brush. Some might call it profound, others might call it preachy. Either way, it is classic Bong: say it loud, say it weird, say it with clones.

Ice-cold execution Visually, Mickey 17 is a stunning experience. Cinematographer Darius Khondji (Okja, Bardo) brings crisp, cold beauty to the screen, with a colour palette that oscillates between sterile whites and bruised blues. Whether it is inside the sterile spaceship halls or out on the ice-slicked alien terrain, every frame is meticulously crafted to look just detached enough to feel like dystopia. The visual effects are equally effective, not flashy for the sake of it, but smartly deployed to support the narrative. Bong’s use of visual language is consistently clever, often layering absurdity with deeper symbolism. And then there is the score by Jung Jaeil (Parasite, Squid Game), which shifts between ominous and quirky like a sci-fi mood ring.

Niche offering with mass ambition This is not a film designed for everyone. Bong has always had a niche appeal, but Mickey 17 might be his most “love it or leave it” offering yet. Sci-fi fans may come for the cloning and colonisation concept, while the dark humour and social commentary might draw others. But it is safe to say some viewers might walk away scratching their heads or groaning at the slightly overstuffed final act. That said, for those willing to engage with its weirdness, the film offers a surprisingly rich story that is not just about expendable workers in space, but also about identity, empathy and the cost of survival in a system that values profit over people (and clones). It is not always subtle and it is certainly not always tidy. But it is a film that invites thought and possibly some spirited post-credits discussion over what just happened.