Misha Omar returns to stage at Jiospace

AFTER three years since her last solo concert at Istana Budaya, Misha Omar is set to enchant her fans once again with the Misha Omar Back to Basic Showcase. This intimate performance, designed to connect more closely with her loyal supporters, will take place on Dec 21 at Odeum at Jiospace, Petaling Jaya.

Unlike her previous large-scale concerts, this showcase offers a more personal touch, paying homage to the fans who have supported her throughout her two-decade-long career. Speaking about the event, Misha shared her vision of starting small to build towards a grander dream.

“This is my way of appreciating the fans who never stop asking for live performances. It may be small in scale, but it is significant, a step towards something bigger in the future,” she explained.

The event, organised by Double M Productions, is also a nostalgic journey for the Kelantan-born singer. Drawing inspiration from her early days in the industry, Misha aims to recreate the magic of performing on smaller stages, akin to her formative years at venues like Planet Hollywood.

For the 90-minute showcase, she has promised a selection of songs that will surprise and captivate the audience, backed by nine talented musicians.

“This showcase is about going back to basics, a return to the essence of my artistry. I want to relive those moments when a young me was just starting, singing songs that inspired me to create,” she said.

Misha also hinted at extraordinary surprises during the performance, making it an unmissable experience for her fans.

Tickets for the showcase ranges from RM288 to RM488. Sales will start on Nov 27.