MOG Eyewear, which is marking its 28th anniversary by partnering Unicef and Columbia Asia Hospital for children’s eye care, has announced its Myopia Management Centres as a collective initiative aimed at tackling the rising rates of myopia among children.

Supported by MOG’s team of paediatric optometrists and Columbia Asia’s professional ophthalmologists, the centres offer comprehensive services, ranging from early detection to personalised treatment plans aimed at slowing the progression of myopia.

“Through our collective CSR efforts over the past two years, serving B40 primary school students, we have observed a concerning increase in undetected myopia among children, with rates reaching an alarming 30% – impacting their studies, lifestyles and overall development. This means it’s no longer just about vision correction; it’s about long-term management to support them at every stage of life,” said MOG CEO Datin Bernice Low.

In an effort to address the growing eye care needs among children, the introduction of these Myopia Management Centres starts from nurturing effective eye care habits from young to sustain healthy vision for life.

Recognising that myopia care is a collective effort between industry specialist and parents alike, fostering partnership with specialist ophthalmologist from Columbia Asia extends MOG’s extensive care delivered through its 6-in-1 Vision Experience. It aims to bridge the gap between optical expertise and healthcare services, creating a seamless integration that benefits both organisations and the wider community.

“With partnerships with experts from Columbia Asia’s ophthalmologists, we can now offer an end-to-end solution for parents seeking professional myopia care for their children. This partnership elevates the level of care we can provide, ensuring that children receive the right treatment, early intervention, and long-term support to manage their vision health effectively.

“Our goal is to safeguard children’s vision health for the future. We believe that eye care should be an integral part of overall healthcare, and through these partnerships, we are making this vision a reality,” added Low.