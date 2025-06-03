Nature meets city living

CITY living often comes with compromises such as smaller spaces, less greenery and the constant hum of urban noise. EdgeWood Residences at SkySanctuary, Setapak, challenge this norm by creating an environment where modern comfort coexists with nature and wellness.
As the latest completed residential project by SkyWorld Development Bhd, it pays attention to sustainable design, energy efficiency and community-focused living, making it an urban retreat in every sense.
Sustainable design
From the moment you step into EdgeWood Residences, the difference is evident. The development is surrounded by lush greenery, anchored by the 2.92-acre SkySanctuary central park. Designed as a cooling green lung, the park’s landscape and water features help lower surrounding temperatures, creating a fresher and more comfortable atmosphere.
The residences themselves are designed to maximise natural light and airflow, with over 75% daylight coverage per unit and cross-ventilation features that improve air circulation. This ensures that indoor spaces feel open and refreshing, reducing the need for artificial lighting and air-conditioning.
Sustainability plays a key role in shaping the living experience. The smart façade design minimises heat absorption, keeping homes naturally cooler, while energy-efficient fittings and rainwater harvesting systems promote eco-conscious living.
High-speed inverter lifts operate with 30% less energy than conventional lifts, reducing power consumption without compromising convenience. These features contribute to EdgeWood Residences’s Bronze greenRE certification, recognising its commitment to environmentally friendly practices.
Great comfort, community life
Comfort extends beyond the four walls of each home. Thoughtfully designed facilities encourage a balanced lifestyle, from the open-concept function pavilion for social gatherings to the co-working space that supports productivity in a relaxed setting. For families, the kids’ playroom and mini cinema provide entertainment options, while fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the lap pool and surrounding jogging trails.
Security is also a priority, with car-plate recognition technology ensuring smooth and safe entry for residents. Soundproofing technology enhances the peaceful atmosphere, reducing external noise levels from 70dB to 50dB or below, making homes quieter and more serene.
Beyond the residences, Sama Square is located just a short distance away. It adds to the convenience of city living. This vibrant retail hub meets essential and lifestyle needs, offering a variety of grocery options, pharmacies, speciality stores and daily services. Dining choices range from bakeries and dessert parlours to pizzerias and cafes. Beauty and wellness services, hobby shops and convenience stores complete the mix, making Sama Square a good extension of modern, well-rounded living for EdgeWood residents.
Future-ready home for generations
EdgeWood Residences is carefully designed with the future in mind. The integration of passive design strategies, eco-friendly materials and energy-saving innovations ensures long-term sustainability and lower utility costs for residents. As urban developments continue to evolve, this project stands as a model for healthier, smarter living, setting a benchmark in sustainable city homes.
With its blend of nature and thoughtful design, Edgewood Residences offers a lifestyle that nurtures well-being while embracing the conveniences of city life.