Nature meets city living

CITY living often comes with compromises such as smaller spaces, less greenery and the constant hum of urban noise. EdgeWood Residences at SkySanctuary, Setapak, challenge this norm by creating an environment where modern comfort coexists with nature and wellness.

As the latest completed residential project by SkyWorld Development Bhd, it pays attention to sustainable design, energy efficiency and community-focused living, making it an urban retreat in every sense.

Sustainable design

From the moment you step into EdgeWood Residences, the difference is evident. The development is surrounded by lush greenery, anchored by the 2.92-acre SkySanctuary central park. Designed as a cooling green lung, the park’s landscape and water features help lower surrounding temperatures, creating a fresher and more comfortable atmosphere.

The residences themselves are designed to maximise natural light and airflow, with over 75% daylight coverage per unit and cross-ventilation features that improve air circulation. This ensures that indoor spaces feel open and refreshing, reducing the need for artificial lighting and air-conditioning.

Sustainability plays a key role in shaping the living experience. The smart façade design minimises heat absorption, keeping homes naturally cooler, while energy-efficient fittings and rainwater harvesting systems promote eco-conscious living.



High-speed inverter lifts operate with 30% less energy than conventional lifts, reducing power consumption without compromising convenience. These features contribute to EdgeWood Residences’s Bronze greenRE certification, recognising its commitment to environmentally friendly practices.