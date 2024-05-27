Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’ spy comedy release date and first-look images

NETFLIX spy comedy Back In Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, now has a release date and several first-look images. The upcoming action comedy film is set to premiere on the platform on November 15.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s Upfront presentation in New York City, where the two lead stars discussed their real-life friendship and reuniting for this film.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life – and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her...,” said Foxx.

Diaz then added: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.”

Directed by Seth Gordon, who previously directed Baywatch and several episodes of The Good Doctor, the upcoming feature sees Diaz and Foxx portray Emily and Matt, a pair of former CIA agents dragged back into the world of espionage once their identities are exposed.

Back in Action also stars eight-time Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

The film marks Diaz’s first in a decade since she starred alongside Foxx in the 2014 Annie remake. With her status as a Hollywood icon, Diaz’s return to acting is highly anticipated.

Additionally, Foxx was hospitalised last April during the production of Back in Action due to an undisclosed “medical complication.” He has since made a recovery.