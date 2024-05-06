New attractions in Singapore

SINGAPORE welcomed 420,030 visitor arrivals from Malaysia between January and April this year, from a total of 5.7 million visitors globally.
Malaysia was Singapore’s third largest source market in 2023, with Malaysians spending an average 2.43 days in the island last year.
With the Singapore Tourism Board projecting between 15 million –16.5 million international tourists by the end of the year, the Lion City has new attractions for visitors to experience.
Singapore Cable Car SkyOrb
The new futuristic SkyOrb Cabins have launched on the Singapore Cable Car – Mount Faber Line as part of Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
Exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, the SkyOrb Cabin is the world’s first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin. Unlike conventional cabins, the spherical design of the SkyOrb Cabins breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics, offering a futuristic and space-age look.
Sentosa Sensoryscape
This is a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s golden beaches in the south with an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The new experiential attraction is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan.
The National Heritage – Heritage Activation Node
The inaugural Heritage Activation Node (HAN) was launched in the Katong-Joo Chiat precinct, renowned for its multicultural heritage, colourful shophouses, and picturesque restaurants. HAN @ Katong-Joo Chiat marks the first in a series of HANs which will be introduced in various neighbourhoods this year onwards.
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic
Set for later this year is the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. Created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and experiential entertainment company NEON, the exhibit will debut in Asia at Resorts World Sentosa. It is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world like the Room of Requirement, Newt’s Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic and more.
Naruto: The Gallery
Anime fans have a reason to celebrate as Naruto: The Gallery makes its first-ever international debut at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, from now to June 30. Following its showing in Japan at Akiba Square in Akihabara UDX, the exhibition in Singapore will bring to life the iconic ninja world created by Masashi Kishimoto.
Impressions of Monet @ Gardens By The Bay
In July, visitors to Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome will get to experience a unique exhibition that seamlessly combines multi-sensory immersion and the beauty of nature with Impressions of Monet. It is centred on the art, life and gardens of the master of Impressionism, the French painter Claude Monet.
Wellness Festival Singapore
Held from June 21 to July 21, this year’s festival will run for four weeks, with more than 120 programmes from over 75 partners ranging from established to new wellness, lifestyle and hotel brands.
These programmes will be located conveniently across six precincts islandwide, promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being. For its third edition, the Singapore Tourism Board will be collaborating with Exceed Sports and Entertainment, founder of homegrown wellness event, Glow Festival, to present the WFS’s anchor event “Glow Festival by Prudential”.
Singapore Oceanarium
As part of Resorts World Sentosa’s expansion plans, the S.E.A. Aquarium will be expanded to three times its size and rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium. It will showcase a larger scale and depth of content through state-of-the-art digital innovation and interactive technology.
Illumination’s Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore
Universal Studios Singapore will see the introduction of Illumination’s Minion Land, which will feature the world’s first original ride exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore, as well as Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, an immersive motion-simulator 3D ride featuring a hyper-realistic projection system, along with a variety of rides as well as themed restaurants and shops across the zone.
Porsche Experience Centre in Singapore
The Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Singapore will be the world’s first regional PEC conceptualised to captivate car enthusiasts both locally and throughout the Southeast Asian region.
Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree
Sitting on a 4.6ha site where native tree species have been thoughtfully planted in harmony with the forest scape, the 338-room resort comprises a four-storey building with standard and family rooms, as well as facilities like a ballroom and meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym and a rooftop swimming pool.
Outside there are 24 elevated seed pod-shaped tree houses among the lush greenery. The concept of the resort is sympathetic to the existing vegetation, treelines and natural topography. It is designed to be unobtrusive, sitting below the upper canopy layer of the surrounding trees.
Mandai Rainforest Resort will also debut as the first-ever super low energy resort in the country.
Rainforest Wild Asia and Africa
Rainforest Wild Asia is the first zoological park in Asia to integrate adventure elements into its design. A variety of paths will cater to different expeditions, to facilitate sightings of animals like the Malayan tiger, Malayan sun bear and François’ langur.
Over at Rainforest Wild Africa, guests will experience an Afro-Tropical and Madagascar-inspired landscape featuring animals such as the Pygmy hippo and the elusive Okapi, a species that will be making its debut in Singapore.
Exploria, Curiosity Cove, Mandai Gallery, Green Canvas and ZooSchool @ Mandai Wildlife Reserve
Visitors to Exploria will discover real-life phenomena in hyper-natural environments across five worlds through digital expeditions, and a collaborative space where travelling exhibitions, nature-themed lifestyle events and stimulating talks will be hosted, aimed at championing nature and wildlife conservation.
At the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, visitors will experience the reserve’s history and heritage, while in Curiosity Cove, families will be enveloped in an indoor nature setting that is accessible for young children.
With a tailored curriculum blending outdoor and wildlife education, coupled with park visits, Zoo School aims to instil in young minds a profound appreciation and care for the natural world.