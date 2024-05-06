New attractions in Singapore

Upcoming tourism experiences for visitors to explore across the Causeway

SINGAPORE welcomed 420,030 visitor arrivals from Malaysia between January and April this year, from a total of 5.7 million visitors globally. Malaysia was Singapore’s third largest source market in 2023, with Malaysians spending an average 2.43 days in the island last year. With the Singapore Tourism Board projecting between 15 million –16.5 million international tourists by the end of the year, the Lion City has new attractions for visitors to experience. Singapore Cable Car SkyOrb The new futuristic SkyOrb Cabins have launched on the Singapore Cable Car – Mount Faber Line as part of Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, the SkyOrb Cabin is the world’s first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin. Unlike conventional cabins, the spherical design of the SkyOrb Cabins breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics, offering a futuristic and space-age look. Sentosa Sensoryscape This is a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s golden beaches in the south with an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The new experiential attraction is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan.

The National Heritage – Heritage Activation Node The inaugural Heritage Activation Node (HAN) was launched in the Katong-Joo Chiat precinct, renowned for its multicultural heritage, colourful shophouses, and picturesque restaurants. HAN @ Katong-Joo Chiat marks the first in a series of HANs which will be introduced in various neighbourhoods this year onwards. Harry Potter: Visions of Magic Set for later this year is the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. Created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and experiential entertainment company NEON, the exhibit will debut in Asia at Resorts World Sentosa. It is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world like the Room of Requirement, Newt’s Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic and more. Naruto: The Gallery Anime fans have a reason to celebrate as Naruto: The Gallery makes its first-ever international debut at Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, from now to June 30. Following its showing in Japan at Akiba Square in Akihabara UDX, the exhibition in Singapore will bring to life the iconic ninja world created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Impressions of Monet @ Gardens By The Bay In July, visitors to Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome will get to experience a unique exhibition that seamlessly combines multi-sensory immersion and the beauty of nature with Impressions of Monet. It is centred on the art, life and gardens of the master of Impressionism, the French painter Claude Monet. Wellness Festival Singapore Held from June 21 to July 21, this year’s festival will run for four weeks, with more than 120 programmes from over 75 partners ranging from established to new wellness, lifestyle and hotel brands. These programmes will be located conveniently across six precincts islandwide, promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being. For its third edition, the Singapore Tourism Board will be collaborating with Exceed Sports and Entertainment, founder of homegrown wellness event, Glow Festival, to present the WFS’s anchor event “Glow Festival by Prudential”. Singapore Oceanarium As part of Resorts World Sentosa’s expansion plans, the S.E.A. Aquarium will be expanded to three times its size and rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium. It will showcase a larger scale and depth of content through state-of-the-art digital innovation and interactive technology.