New horizons in retail, lifestyle

Exciting new outlets bring fresh experiences to Malaysian shoppers

MALAYSIA’S retail and lifestyle scene continues to evolve, offering innovative experiences that blend technology, sustainability, community and convenience. Here, theSun highlights five new additions, showcasing how each outlet enhances its respective industry while enriching the lives of Malaysians. Xiaomi’s first brand-managed retail outlet at IPC Shopping Centre Xiaomi has opened its first directly managed Xiaomi Store at IPC Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Unlike previous outlets managed through distributor partnerships, Xiaomi Malaysia fully operates this outlet. The store embodies Xiaomi’s “Human × Car × Home” strategy, offering customers an integrated smart living experience. Featuring over 300 Xiaomi smartphones and smart AIoT products, it aims to make technology more accessible while delivering a superior shopping experience. Xiaomi Southeast Asia general manager Alex Tang emphasised that this new store reflects Xiaomi’s dedication to offering a holistic user experience. Complementing this vision, country manager Eddie Huang highlighted the brand’s move to providing innovative technology at honest prices.

Klippa Batu Kawan’s largest soccer experience facility in Penang Klippa Shopping Centre in Batu Kawan, Penang, is expanding its community-focused offerings with the launch of its Soccer Experience, which is powered by Ikea. Scheduled to open in June, the 200,000-square-foot facility is set to become the largest in the Soccer Experience portfolio, featuring two fields, including a roof-covered venue for large events and competitions. The facility will house a football academy catering to players of all ages, hosting leagues and tournaments for women, youth and children. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments at the clubhouse, which includes Ikea offerings. Soccer Experience founder Martin Tierney highlighted the initiative’s aim to nurture local talent and foster inclusivity while contributing to the local sports culture. Sustainability is central to the project, with features such as solar energy solutions and rainwater harvesting systems incorporated into its design. Klippa continues to strengthen its position as a lifestyle hub, having recently hosted the Aspen-Klippa Penang Bridge International Marathon 2024 and welcoming retail giants like Decathlon.

Elmina Lakeside Mall and Outdoor Sculpture Museum in Shah Alam The City of Elmina has grown into a thriving township, bolstered by the recent launch of the Elmina Lakeside Mall (ELM) and the Elmina Outdoor Sculpture Museum (EOSM) on Jan 11. ELM, operational since August last year, has achieved 99% occupancy rate, anchored by notable tenants such as Jaya Grocer, Harvey Norman and Ediya Coffee. The 200,000-square-foot mall integrates green spaces, cycling paths and an open-air design, reducing its environmental impact while enhancing community interaction. EOSM complements the mall by celebrating Malaysian contemporary art, with plans to expand its exhibits to include regional and international artists. The museum’s inaugural showcase, The Wealthy Horizons by Abdul Multhalib Musa, integrates art and sustainability. Sime Darby Property Group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Azmir Merican emphasised the role of these new facilities in fostering community connections and supporting sustainable living.

Balabala makes Malaysian debut at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Malaysia’s children’s fashion scene has a new player with the arrival of Balabala, a leading international brand, at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Catering to children aged 0 to 12, Balabala combines style, comfort and functionality in its collections. Key offerings include the BalaT range of moisture-absorbing T-shirts, colourful girls’ dresses and collaborative IP collections featuring iconic characters like Disney and Ultraman. Semir Group vice president Kevin Zhong said Balabala empowers children through fashion, emphasising creativity and individuality. The outlet hosted a Lucky Wheel Draw to celebrate its launch and provided instant rebates until Jan 26, offering up to RM68 off purchases. Located on Level 5 of Pavilion KL, Balabala plans to expand its footprint across Malaysia, aiming to redefine children’s fashion with its vibrant and imaginative designs.