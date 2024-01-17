Night of Magic

Dazzling performances and midnight revelry

AFTER enduring the stress and challenges that 2023 threw my way, I was determined not to carry any remnants of it into the new year. Seeking a fresh perspective, I decided to gift myself a much-needed break and embrace the arrival of 2024 in style. Thus, my journey to Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson unfolded, promising a celebration to remember as I joined over 2,000 jubilant souls at the Neon Circus Countdown Carnival. Weeks have passed since that unforgettable night, but the memories are as vivid as the colours that illuminated the starlit sky. The evening commenced with the promise of a kaleidoscopic wonderland, a realm of enchantment and excitement that would redefine my expectations for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Neon Circus Countdown Carnival kicked off with a burst of energy, offering a myriad of activities that catered to guests of all ages. Carnival games elicited cheers and laughter, and the well-appointed petting zoo became a source of boundless delight for children and animal lovers alike. Though admittedly a bit of a coward when it comes to furry creatures, I couldn’t help but be fascinated as I observed the sheer joy on the faces of the kids who fearlessly interacted with the animals. The thrills continued with a captivating animal show that left the audience in awe. A mesmerising circus performance added a touch of magic to the night, showcasing incredible talents and leaving us breathless with each act.

The lively presence of a live band initiated an enchanting evening of music and rhythm, a melodic symphony that harmonised seamlessly with the collective joy of the crowd. Revelers, myself included, succumbed to the infectious beats, swaying in unison and cultivating an atmosphere charged with camaraderie and celebration. The performers on stage, like masterful artisans, wove a vibrant tapestry of entertainment, intricately capturing the very essence of the moment and etching it into the memories of all who were fortunate enough to be part of the experience. Within two hours of the carnival’s kickoff, the international BBQ buffet dinner unfolded, turning the celebration into a culinary journey. Starving, my friend and I wasted no time loading our plates with a delectable selection of local and international dishes. The abundance of food, however, soon made us conscious of the need for mindfulness. We shifted gears, ensuring we didn’t waste the culinary delights before us—a lesson in indulgence and balance.

As the buffet commenced, the anticipation for the countdown to midnight began to build. The crowd gathered, breaths held, as the numbers dwindled to the moment when the sky would explode with colours. As the clock struck twelve, a burst of fireworks painted the canvas of the night, marking the arrival of 2024. Cheers, laughter, and hugs filled the air as a collective sigh of relief echoed the sentiment of bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new. Post-countdown, the night took an even more magical turn with the heart-thumping fire show. Dancers twirled and spun, creating a mesmerising display of flames against the backdrop of the starry night. It was a performance that left the audience in awe and set the perfect stage for the DJ to take over.

The DJ’s beats ignited a new wave of energy, turning the celebration into a dance party that continued well into the night. The atmosphere was electric as people danced, laughed, and celebrated the moments that would soon become cherished memories. The transition from live bands to the pulsating beats of the DJ added a dynamic layer to the night, ensuring that the revelry never waned. After the lively celebration, I headed back to my room. It was almost 2 a.m., but I couldn’t resist the temptation of the private pool. Despite the late hour, I dipped in, enjoying the quietness. The surroundings were a bit dark and eerie, but I had music playing, so I swayed to the tunes. It was a peaceful moment under the stars, a simple yet magical way to end the night.