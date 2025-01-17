Your Title
Noodle nirvana

Exploring five iconic dishes from Asia

Chilli crisp noodles is a great choice for quick meals that do not compromise on flavour.

NOODLES are a beloved comfort food across Asia, bringing people together with their rich flavours and satisfying textures. Here are five noodle recipes for you to recreate in your own kitchen.

Chilli crisp noodles

A dish originating from China, chilli crisp noodles is a dish that combines spice, crunch and umami. It is a good selection for those who crave bold, unapologetic flavours.

Ingredients

200g wheat noodles

2 tablespoons chilli crisp (store-bought or homemade)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Spring onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions

1. Cook the noodles according to package instructions and set them aside.

2. In a heated pan, add sesame oil and saute the minced garlic until aromatic.

3. Toss in the chilli crisp, soy sauce and vinegar, stirring well to combine.

4. Add the cooked noodles and toss until coated evenly in the sauce.

5. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds before serving.

Pad see ew's balance of sweet and savoury makes it a universal favourite.
Pad see ew’s balance of sweet and savoury makes it a universal favourite. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @RECIPETIN EATS

Pad see ew (Thai stir-fried noodles)

Pad see ew is a beloved street food classic in Thailand. Its name translates to “stir-fried soy sauce noodles” and its smoky, caramelised flavours are simply irresistible.

Ingredients

200g flat rice noodles

100g chicken or tofu

1 egg

2 tablespoons dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

Handful of Chinese broccoli

Instructions

1. Prepare the noodles according to package instructions.

2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the minced garlic until fragrant.

3. Add chicken or tofu and cook until browned.

4. Push the protein to one side of the pan and crack an egg, scrambling it gently.

5. Toss in the noodles, soy sauces and sugar, mixing well.

6. Add the Chinese broccoli and stir-fry until tender.

Hokkien mee is best enjoyed piping hot with a squeeze of lime to cut through the richness.
Hokkien mee is best enjoyed piping hot with a squeeze of lime to cut through the richness.
– PIC FROM YOUTUBE @NYONYA COOKING

Hokkien mee

Hokkien mee is a Malaysian noodle dish with a rich history. The combination of prawn stock and caramelised soy sauce creates a heavenly experience in every bite.

Ingredients

200g yellow noodles

100g prawns

50g chicken, sliced

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

200 ml prawn or chicken stock

Chives and lime for garnish

Instructions

1. Blanch the yellow noodles in boiling water, then drain and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a wok and saute the garlic until golden.

3. Add prawns and pork belly, cooking until fragrant and slightly crispy.

4. Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer.

5. Toss in the noodles and soy sauces, mixing until well-coated and heated through.

6. Garnish with fresh chives and lime before serving.

Laksa's creamy and spicy profile makes it a favourite among noodle enthusiasts worldwide.
Laksa’s creamy and spicy profile makes it a favourite among noodle enthusiasts worldwide.
– PIC FROM YOUTUBE @PAILIN’S KITCHEN

Laksa noodles

Laksa is a gem of Southeast Asia, renowned for its creamy, spicy coconut broth and medley of fresh herbs.

Ingredients

200g rice vermicelli

2 tablespoons laksa paste

400 ml coconut milk

200 ml chicken or seafood stock

100g prawns or shredded chicken

Bean sprouts, boiled egg and coriander for garnish

Instructions

1. Cook the rice vermicelli according to package instructions and set aside.

2. In a pot, heat the laksa paste until fragrant.

3. Add the coconut milk and stock, stirring to combine. Let it simmer for five minutes.

4. Add prawns or chicken and cook until done.

5. Divide the noodles into bowls, pour over the laksa broth and top with garnishes.

Char kuey teow's signature wok hei ('breath of the wok') is what makes it truly special.
Char kuey teow’s signature wok hei (’breath of the wok’) is what makes it truly special. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @MEL COOKING JOURNEY

Char kuey teow

Char kuey teow is a wok-fried noodle dish with a smoky, charred aroma that epitomises Malaysian street food.

Ingredients

200g flat rice noodles

100g prawns

1 Chinese sausage, sliced

1 egg

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

Handful of bean sprouts and chives

Instructions

1. Heat a wok until smoking hot, then add oil and minced garlic.

2. Add prawns and sausage, stir-frying until golden.

3. Push the ingredients to one side, crack an egg and scramble it.

4. Add the noodles and soy sauce and stir-fry until well-combined and slightly charred.

5. Toss in the bean sprouts and chives, giving it a quick stir before serving.

Noodles are versatile, making them ideal for experimenting with different flavours. So, try these dishes at home to embark on your own Asian noodle adventure.