Noodle nirvana

Exploring five iconic dishes from Asia

Chilli crisp noodles is a great choice for quick meals that do not compromise on flavour. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @RECIPETIN EATS

NOODLES are a beloved comfort food across Asia, bringing people together with their rich flavours and satisfying textures. Here are five noodle recipes for you to recreate in your own kitchen. Chilli crisp noodles A dish originating from China, chilli crisp noodles is a dish that combines spice, crunch and umami. It is a good selection for those who crave bold, unapologetic flavours. Ingredients 200g wheat noodles 2 tablespoons chilli crisp (store-bought or homemade) 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 teaspoon vinegar 1 teaspoon sesame oil Spring onions and sesame seeds for garnish Instructions 1. Cook the noodles according to package instructions and set them aside. 2. In a heated pan, add sesame oil and saute the minced garlic until aromatic. 3. Toss in the chilli crisp, soy sauce and vinegar, stirring well to combine. 4. Add the cooked noodles and toss until coated evenly in the sauce. 5. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds before serving.

Pad see ew (Thai stir-fried noodles) Pad see ew is a beloved street food classic in Thailand. Its name translates to “stir-fried soy sauce noodles” and its smoky, caramelised flavours are simply irresistible. Ingredients 200g flat rice noodles 100g chicken or tofu 1 egg 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce 1 tablespoon light soy sauce 1 teaspoon sugar 1 clove garlic, minced Handful of Chinese broccoli Instructions 1. Prepare the noodles according to package instructions. 2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the minced garlic until fragrant. 3. Add chicken or tofu and cook until browned. 4. Push the protein to one side of the pan and crack an egg, scrambling it gently. 5. Toss in the noodles, soy sauces and sugar, mixing well. 6. Add the Chinese broccoli and stir-fry until tender.

Hokkien mee Hokkien mee is a Malaysian noodle dish with a rich history. The combination of prawn stock and caramelised soy sauce creates a heavenly experience in every bite. Ingredients 200g yellow noodles 100g prawns 50g chicken, sliced 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon light soy sauce 1 clove garlic, minced 200 ml prawn or chicken stock Chives and lime for garnish Instructions 1. Blanch the yellow noodles in boiling water, then drain and set aside. 2. Heat oil in a wok and saute the garlic until golden. 3. Add prawns and pork belly, cooking until fragrant and slightly crispy. 4. Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer. 5. Toss in the noodles and soy sauces, mixing until well-coated and heated through. 6. Garnish with fresh chives and lime before serving.

Laksa noodles Laksa is a gem of Southeast Asia, renowned for its creamy, spicy coconut broth and medley of fresh herbs. Ingredients 200g rice vermicelli 2 tablespoons laksa paste 400 ml coconut milk 200 ml chicken or seafood stock 100g prawns or shredded chicken Bean sprouts, boiled egg and coriander for garnish Instructions 1. Cook the rice vermicelli according to package instructions and set aside. 2. In a pot, heat the laksa paste until fragrant. 3. Add the coconut milk and stock, stirring to combine. Let it simmer for five minutes. 4. Add prawns or chicken and cook until done. 5. Divide the noodles into bowls, pour over the laksa broth and top with garnishes.