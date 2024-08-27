Oasis announces worldwide reunion tour

LONDON British rock legends Oasis announced on Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour starting in the UK next year as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud.

The band, which helped create the Britpop era of the 1990s with hit songs Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova, announced on X that it will play gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,“ Oasis said, alongside details of the tour, following days of hints and speculation about the reunion.

The band will kick off the tour over two nights at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital Cardiff from July 4 next year before performing six gigs in Heaton Park in their hometown Manchester.

It will then play London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug 2 and 3, Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Aug 8 and 9 before moving on to Croke Park a week later.

“Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.

“Plans are underway for Oasis Live ‘25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” an online statement said.

Formed in 1991 in Manchester, Oasis was credited with reviving Britpop music, keeping fans riveted with the public fights between Liam and Noel as well as their chart-rivalry with the London-based group Blur.

Sibling tensions came to a head during a spat in Paris during the Rock en Seine festival in 2009, when Liam broke one of Noel’s guitars.

The brothers have not played together since the acrimonious split but both still regularly play their old band’s hits to sold-out crowds.

Until now, they had largely communicated in public through taking swipes at each other on social media.

The reunion will take place 30 years after Oasis’s 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which received international critical and commercial acclaim.

The brothers have teased at a reconciliation before, with Noel last year saying “never say never” about a reunion.