Orange obsession

BRIGHT and full of flavour, orange-coloured foods bring a touch of sunshine to your plate. These recipes make the most of natural orange hues. Packed with nutrients such as beta-carotene and vitamin C, these dishes are as wholesome as they are delicious. Here is a vibrant lineup of orange-coloured dishes to enjoy throughout the day.

Orange pancakes

Start your day with a burst of citrus. These fluffy orange pancakes are infused with fresh orange juice and zest, offering a tangy twist to your morning routine.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose of flour

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of orange juice

1 egg

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Zest of one orange

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

2. Whisk orange juice, egg, melted butter and orange zest in a separate bowl.

3. Slowly add the wet mixture to dry ingredients, stir until combined.

4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and grease lightly.

5. Pour batter into the pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.

6. Serve with a drizzle of honey or orange marmalade for an extra burst of citrus.