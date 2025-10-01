Orange obsession

BRIGHT and full of flavour, orange-coloured foods bring a touch of sunshine to your plate. These recipes make the most of natural orange hues. Packed with nutrients such as beta-carotene and vitamin C, these dishes are as wholesome as they are delicious. Here is a vibrant lineup of orange-coloured dishes to enjoy throughout the day.
Orange pancakes
Start your day with a burst of citrus. These fluffy orange pancakes are infused with fresh orange juice and zest, offering a tangy twist to your morning routine.
Ingredients
1 ½ cups all-purpose of flour
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 tablespoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of salt
1 cup of orange juice
1 egg
2 tablespoons of melted butter
Zest of one orange
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
2. Whisk orange juice, egg, melted butter and orange zest in a separate bowl.
3. Slowly add the wet mixture to dry ingredients, stir until combined.
4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and grease lightly.
5. Pour batter into the pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
6. Serve with a drizzle of honey or orange marmalade for an extra burst of citrus.
Carrot and orange soup
A comforting bowl of carrot and orange soup for a light yet satisfying lunch. The natural sweetness of carrots blends with the zesty notes of orange juice, creating a warm dish.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 onion, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 cups of vegetable stock
1 cup of orange juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh cream for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onions and saute until translucent.
2. Add carrots and cook for five minutes.
3. Pour in the vegetable stock and orange juice. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
4. Blend the mixture until smooth.
5. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with a swirl of fresh cream before serving.
Orange chicken stir-fry
A quick and easy dinner option, this orange chicken stir-fry combines tender chicken with the sweetness of orange marmalade and the crunch of bell peppers.
Ingredients
500g chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of ginger, minced
2 tablespoons of orange marmalade
1 orange, juiced and zested
1 cup of mixed bell peppers, sliced
2 tablespoons of oil
Instructions
1. Marinate the chicken with soy sauce, ginger and orange zest for 15 minutes.
2. Heat oil in a wok and stir-fry the chicken until fully cooked. Set aside.
3. In the same wok, stir-fry bell peppers for three minutes.
4. Add orange juice and marmalade to the wok, stirring until the sauce thickens.
5. Return the chicken to the wok and toss to coat evenly. Serve hot with steamed rice.
Salmon with orange glaze
The citrussy sauce enhances the natural richness of the salmon, making it a show-stopping main course that is easy to make.
Ingredients
2 salmon fillets
2 tablespoons of orange juice
1 tablespoon of honey
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of olive oil
Instructions
1. Combine orange juice, honey, soy sauce and garlic in a bowl.
2. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
3. Sear the salmon fillets for three to four minutes on each side until golden brown.
4. Pour the glaze over the salmon and let it simmer for 2 minutes.
5. Serve with a side of roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes.
Pumpkin risotto
The golden hue of the pumpkin puree brings a subtle sweetness that balances the savoury Parmesan cheese.
Ingredients
1 cup of Arborio rice
2 tablespoons of butter
1 small onion, diced
1 cup of pumpkin puree
3 cups of chicken or vegetable stock
½ cup of grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Heat butter in a pan and saute onions until soft.
2. Add rice and stir to coat with butter.
3. Gradually add stock, one ladle at a time, stirring continuously.
4. When the rice is nearly cooked, stir in pumpkin puree and Parmesan cheese.
5. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
Classic orange cake
This classic orange cake is a delightful dessert for any occasion.
Ingredients
1 ¾ cups of all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of salt
¾ cup of sugar
½ cup of butter, softened
2 eggs
1 cup of orange juice
Zest of one orange
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease a 9-inch round cake tin.
2. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time.
3. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Gradually add to the wet mixture, alternating with orange juice.
4. Fold in orange zest and pour the batter into the cake tin.
5. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool before slicing.
Gajar halwa
Gajar Halwa is a sweet carrot pudding that is slow-cooked with milk, ghee and sugar.
Ingredients
4 large carrots, grated
2 cups of milk
½ cup of sugar
2 tablespoons of ghee
¼ cup of chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)
½ teaspoon of cardamom powder
Instructions
1. Heat ghee in a pan and saute grated carrots for five minutes.
2. Add milk and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently until the mixture thickens.
3. Stir in sugar and cardamom powder, cooking until the sugar dissolves and the halwa reaches a pudding-like consistency.
4. Garnish with nuts before serving warm.