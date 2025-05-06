Penang-born Eston Tan celebrates his 25th anniversary as full-time artist

Tan has been working as a full-time painter for 25 years. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF ESTON TAN

INSPIRATIONS come in many forms. For Eston Tan Eok Sim, the 53-year-old is mused by the humanity around him as an artist. From a young age, the Taiwan-based artist has used his surroundings to fuel his artistry. “My creative process often begins with experiencing life, observing the world around me and listening to my inner emotions. Many of my works are drawn from personal life, family and even reflections on social issues or international events,” shared the contemporary storyteller. His poignant interpretations have served him well as it has allowed him to connect with audiences from all walks of life. From Malaysia, Hong Kong and France to the US, Tan’s pieces have been widely collected and exhibited.

Many have been auctioned, with realised prices ranging from US$655 (RM2,758) to US$12,383. The most expensive piece was One Day, What If No Current, which was sold for RM52,149 at Bonhams Hong Kong. Tan is set to achieve a new milestone, holding his upcoming exhibition Our Island at AAAC Gallery (All About Art) in Singapore. As he enters his 25th year as an artist, Tan speaks with theSun on his creative growth and the exhibition. When were you first exposed to art? My journey began at the age of nine. I was inspired by artists I saw featured in newspapers. It was a childhood dream. My mother had a profound influence on me. She always said, “Those who turn their hobbies into their profession find the greatest happiness in life.” Her encouragement stayed with me. Despite financial hardships, I started working at the age of 10 to fund my art materials and studies.

What were some of your early artistic memories? I remember sketching on recycled paper and cardboard boxes as a child. I grew up in the countryside and I would use a pencil to capture everything around me – buffaloes, pigs, ducks and the wooden huts of our neighbours. My first formal painting was a simple school landscape but even before that, I had already discovered how much joy drawing brought me. It was a quiet happiness, something pure and deeply personal. What pushed you to pursue art full-time? I decided to become a full-time artist in 2000. The turning point came in 1999 during a group exhibition at Bank Negara Malaysia, where one of my paintings was purchased by the late Toh Puan Mahani.

She is the wife of the former finance minister (Tun Daim Zainuddin). That moment filled me with joy and affirmation because it proved how far I have come as a “kampung” boy. I remember telling a group of senior artists, “Next year, I am going full-time”. Many of them strongly advised against it. But deep down, I believed if I wanted to be a good artist, I had to give it my all. Without focus and commitment, there could be no real growth. I told myself, if hardship is part of the path, let it strengthen me.

Is that why you moved to Taiwan? Taiwan gave me the space and freedom to grow as an artist, it is where I found my voice. But Malaysia gave me my foundation – my earliest memories, values and artistic instincts. My roots are in Penang and I feel a deep need to reconnect with where it all began. I also have been returning to Malaysia more frequently, but I still live in Taiwan. Both places are integral to who I am. Do you have a specific piece in your collections you are most proud of? This is a difficult question because my works hold deep personal meaning. Over the past decade, I have shifted from simply painting to truly creating. From Creation of Life to the Roots series, each series has been a reflection of my life, my emotions and my spiritual journey. I no longer just “make paintings”, I pour my heart and soul into every piece. Each work is a dialogue with my experiences and in that sense, many of them are equally important to me.

How do you pick the galleries to work with? For me, the relationship between an artist and a gallery must be built on mutual trust and a shared long-term vision. I believe the gallery’s perspective and sense of purpose are crucial – not just their commercial reach, but their understanding of art’s deeper meaning. A good gallery does not just represent – it plans, curates and grows with the artist, allowing them the freedom to focus on creating without distraction. How do you then decide on the price for each piece? Pricing a work of art involves several key factors – its size, level of complexity and my experience in the art market over the years. But perhaps most importantly, I also consider the emotional and symbolic depth of each piece.