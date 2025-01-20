Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP Back To Me. A project from the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter Jong Lee, the EP’s release follows the poignant single When You Hold Me, which captures the uncertainty of love through heartfelt questions and builds on the dreamy album focus track What’s On Your Mind, exploring the raw need for honesty in relationships.

With a background in classical music, Peach Luffe’s expertise on the violin immediately makes him stand out from the pack, allowing him to craft detailed, layered compositions that take his strain of dreamy pop into completely immersive territory. For the new record, Jong uses this strength to help listeners nurture their inner child with his unique, whimsical sound.

“Violin is like my cheat code. But I just want to make music that people enjoy. People are multifaceted and I want to help them rediscover what they enjoyed when they were younger in particular.”

Known for his unique blend of dream-pop and K-indie, Jong leverages his classical foundation to craft lush soundscapes that transport listeners. Peach Luffe began as a solo project in Lee’s bedroom during the pandemic and slowly grew to be a full band with numerous collaborators.

Jong released his first EP Shimmer (2020), his debut album Everything is Peachy (2022) and five other EPs in less than four years, including Honey. Singles from the new EP have received early support from tastemakers across Asia such as Bandwagon and from key playlists such as Indie Shuffle and ORG on Spotify Asia.

Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023 and again in March with the release of Honey. Before that, his 2020 single Shimmer was featured in the 2022 film Swearing Jar and received attention in Korean advertisements.

As music out of South Korea has grown in popularity around the globe in recent years, Peach Luffe is ready to continue acting as an ambassador for the more diverse types of artistry that are possible.

“I have listened to K-Indie music since I was younger and it is exciting to see it get more popular. It makes me wonder what is next,” he recalled, always searching for new ways to expand what is possible in the genre.

Despite being based halfway across the globe, Peach Luffe's Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.