Pet-friendly decorating tips

Creating pawsitively stylish home

WHEN it comes to designing a home, pet owners often find themselves navigating the delicate balance between creating a stylish living space and accommodating the needs of their furry friends. The good news is that pet-friendly decorating does not mean sacrificing style. With a few thoughtful choices, you can have a home that is both chic and accommodating for your four-legged companions. Pet-friendly fabrics One of the first considerations for pet-friendly home decorating is choosing the right fabrics. Opt for materials that are durable and easy to clean, such as microfibre leather or outdoor fabrics. These materials resist stains and pet hair, making them a practical choice for furniture and upholstery. Additionally, consider patterns or textures that can help camouflage any stray pet hairs between cleanings.

Stylish and stain-resistant rugs Area rugs add warmth and style to a room, but they can also fall victim to spills and accidents. Choose rugs made from stain-resistant materials or those with patterns that can disguise any pet-related mishaps. Indoor or outdoor rugs are another excellent option, as they are often easy to clean and maintain. Pet-friendly furniture Investing in pet-friendly furniture is a key aspect of creating a harmonious living space. Look for furniture with removable and washable covers or choose slipcovers that can be easily cleaned or replaced. Consider furniture with built-in pet beds or nooks, providing your furry friends with their own cosy spaces without compromising on aesthetics. Elevated feeding stations Elevated feeding stations not only benefit your pet’s posture and digestion but can also be incorporated seamlessly into your home decor. Choose stylish feeding bowls that complement your kitchen or dining area. Consider incorporating a dedicated pet feeding zone with a small cabinet to store food and treats, keeping everything organised and within reach.

Designated pet spaces Create designated spaces for your pets that blend seamlessly with your home’s design. Whether it is a cosy nook with a comfortable bed, a stylish cat tree or a built-in window seat for your pet to enjoy the view, integrating these elements into your overall design ensures that your pets have their own spaces without compromising the overall aesthetic. Pet-friendly art and decoration When it comes to wall art and decoration, consider your pet’s safety and curiosity. Opt for wall-mounted shelves for your cat to climb or choose art pieces that are securely anchored. Avoid low-hanging items that might tempt your pet to investigate. Framed photos of your pets can also be a delightful addition to your home decoration, adding a personal touch to your living space. Pet-safe plants Bringing a touch of nature indoors is a popular design choice, but it is essential to ensure that your plants are pet-safe. Some common houseplants can be toxic to pets if ingested. Opt for pet-friendly plants such as spider plants, ferns or air plants. Consider placing them on hanging planters or elevated shelves to keep them out of reach.