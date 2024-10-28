Plump pumpkin delights

Five recipes to warm your heart

A warm, creamy soup that brings comfort to every spoonful. – pics by PEXELS

PUMPKINS are a favourite for many, bringing nutritious dishes to the table. Here are five easy pumpkin recipes to try at home, each highlighting the texture of this healthy and versatile ingredient. Pumpkin soup Warm and creamy pumpkin soup is a comforting classic, making it an ideal choice for chilly, rainy evenings. This hearty and delicious soup will warm the tummies of the entire family. Ingredients 1kg of pumpkin, peeled and diced 1 onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 750ml of vegetable stock 200ml of coconut milk Salt and pepper to taste 1 teaspoon of olive oil Instructions 1. Heat olive oil in a large pot. Saute onions and garlic until soft. 2. Add the diced pumpkin and vegetable stock and bring to a boil. 3. Simmer for 20 minutes until the pumpkin is tender. 4. Blend the soup until smooth and creamy. 5. Stir in coconut milk and season with salt and pepper. 6. Serve warm, garnished with a swirl of coconut milk.

Pumpkin cake This moist and spiced pumpkin cake for a cosy afternoon tea or dessert. Ingredients 300g of pumpkin puree 250g of plain flour 150g of sugar 2 eggs 120ml of vegetable oil 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon of baking powder ½ teaspoon of baking soda A pinch of salt Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease and line a cake tin. 2. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. 3. In another bowl, beat together the sugar, oil and eggs until light. 4. Add pumpkin puree and vanilla extract, mixing well. 5. Gradually fold in the dry ingredients until combined. 6. Pour the batter into the cake tin and bake for 35 – 40 minutes. 7. Let the cake cool before serving.

Roasted pumpkin Roasting pumpkin enhances its natural sweetness, making it an easy side dish. Ingredients 500g of pumpkin, cut into wedges 2 tablespoons of olive oil 1 teaspoon of ground cumin Salt and pepper to taste Fresh parsley for garnish Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. 2. Toss the pumpkin wedges with olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper. 3. Arrange on a baking tray and roast for 25 – 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and tender. 4. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm.

Pumpkin curry This aromatic pumpkin curry is a hearty vegetarian option that is ideally paired with rice or flatbreads. Ingredients 500g of pumpkin, peeled and diced 1 onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 1-inch piece of ginger, grated 2 tablespoons of curry powder 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric 400 ml of coconut milk 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 tomato, chopped 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil Fresh coriander for garnish Salt to taste Instructions 1. Heat oil in a large pan. Add cumin seeds and fry for 30 seconds until they start to splutter. 2. Add the onions, garlic and ginger. Saute until the onions are soft and golden. 3. Stir in the curry powder and turmeric. Cook for another minute. 4. Add the diced pumpkin, chickpeas and chopped tomato. Stir to coat the vegetables with the spices. 5. Pour in the coconut milk and bring the mixture to a simmer. 6. Cover and cook for 15 – 20 minutes until the pumpkin is tender. 7. Season with salt and garnish with fresh coriander before serving.