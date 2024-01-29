EVER wonder what Pokemon games would be like if they had guns? The answer can be found in Palworld, launched on Steam’s Early Access and Xbox Game Pass Jan 19. Palworld, a satirical spin on Pokemon games, was first revealed back in 2021.

Featuring creatures that looked nearly identical to Pokemon, this new game by developer Pocketpair features modern firearms.

The game features similar monster-catching gameplay from Pokemon while mixing in third-person shooting, base management, hunting and crafting from other games to deliver an open-world survival and crafting game.

Gameplay revolves around hunting, fighting, selling and exploiting the game’s cute monsters and the Pocketpair is self-aware of the game’s presentation.

“In a harsh environment where food is scarce and vicious poachers roam, danger waits around every corner. To survive, you must tread carefully and make difficult choices... even if that means eating your pals when the time comes,” a part of the game’s entry on Steam reads and further insinuations are made about slave labour using the game’s “Pals”.