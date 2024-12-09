Pop domination beckons

ONLY two short years ago, mainstream audiences had not known Sabrina Carpenter by heart. Despite having been in the public eye since 2011, the majority of pop listeners were unfamiliar with her music.

It was only until the release of Emails I Can’t Send that Carpenter ascended into pop consciousness, which propelled other tracks such as Nonsense and Feather. And now, after two years, the singer has done it again with her latest offering Short n’ Sweet.

The record, according to Carpenter, feels like a sophomore album. Though it is technically her sixth, the 25-year-old justified this as it is only her second time being in the front seat creatively.

“It is my second ‘big girl’ album: it is a companion but it is not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album,” said the singer when discussing her latest long player.

Not PG friendly

Seeing that Carpenter gained popularity for her cheekiness, it made sense that the songstress wanted Short n’ Sweet to reflect that. She very much leans to her playful nature for almost half of the album, evident in tracks such as Bed Chem, Juno and Slim Pickins.