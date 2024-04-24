Power, lies and corruption

Sheriff: Narko Integriti tells the story of a cop who goes after peers with compromised principles

FILM director Syafiq Yusof, renowned for his mastery of plot twists, returns with his latest creation in the psychological action thriller genre – Sheriff: Narko Integriti. Produced by Skop Production and Astro Shaw, Sheriff takes a departure from conventional police-themed films, offering a fresh angle on the genre by shedding light on the internal corruption within law enforcement. Unlike the typical police films associated with Skop Productions, Sheriff was born from a collaborative effort between Syafiq and his father Datuk Yusof Haslam, drawing inspiration from their past successes in police-themed cinema, such as KL Special Force and Polis Evo 3.

Well-crafted plot The film’s plot centres around Nazri, portrayed by Syafiq Kyle, an officer in the Narcotics Department entangled in a worsening conflict with a drug syndicate led by Tony Ifrit, played by Datuk Aaron Aziz. Driven by frustration over Tony’s repeated evasion of the law, Nazri takes justice into his own hands, adopting the persona of the “Meth Killer” to eliminate anyone associated with the drug lord, even fellow police officers. While initially believing he can single-handedly bring down Tony and his syndicate, Nazri soon finds himself in unexpected circumstances. His actions lead him to join forces with DSP Sherifuddin Hussein, played by Zul Ariffin, a special branch unit police officer who is assigned by the police top brass to investigate the “Meth Killer” case. The storyline of the movie is undeniably captivating, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with its numerous plot twists. The film’s action-packed scenes, thrilling cop pursuits, and Syafiq’s trademark car explosions showcase the continuous evolution and advancement of the local cinematic industry.

Lead actor and title ambiguity The downside here is that the movie’s title Sheriff suggests that the main protagonist is Sherifuddin, when in fact the spotlight is very much on the “Meth Killer” Nazri. This could confuse fans and viewers about who the real protagonist is. Additionally, Nazri’s declaration at the film’s climax that the world needs someone like him to combat the corruption within the police force, hints at him portraying a sort of superhero lead role. This ignores the fact that he was acting as vigilante whose conduct was quite simply illegal. A better title could be “Meth Killer” or something related to exposing corrupt police, to better reflect the story’s themes. Alternatively, giving Sheriff more screen time could help balance the narrative and give Zul’s character the attention he deserves. It feels like the Sheriff’s character could even have his own movie or a prequel to flesh out the character’s back story.