THE smartwatch market continues to evolve with innovations in health monitoring and battery technology. Recent releases showcase advanced features such as medical-grade vital tracking, enhanced durability and revolutionary power management systems.

These new offerings demonstrate how wearable technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated while maintaining style and functionality for everyday use.

Garmin Tactix 8

Garmin Malaysia has announced the Tactix 8, its next-gen tactical smartwatch. Available in 51mm case size in Amoled and solar options, it adds dedicated rucking and dive activities, as well as a speaker and mic to create the ultimate tactical smartwatch.

Built to a US military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water resistance and a 40-metre dive rating with leak-proof buttons, users can now take Tactix 8 to new depths. The Amoled display also powers up the smartwatch with 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days.

Available in a 51mm case size, the Tactix 8 features leak-proof buttons and a new sensor guard to help protect essential sensors. Premium materials such as a titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens are built to endure, even in the harshest of conditions.

Its built-in speaker and microphone allow users to make and take phone calls from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Voice commands such as “start a hiking activity”, “set a timer for five minutes”, “save waypoint” and more can be activated right from the watch with no phone connections required.

The smartwatch also comes with utility functions such as rucking, which allows users to input pack weight to better understand the physical exertion, while the advanced mapping and navigation features let users view terrain contours on TopoActive maps for a better understanding of different terrains.

Available now, the Tactix 8 retails at RM6,939 and can be purchased on Garmin e-store, Shopee, Lazada, Aeco e-store, Garmin Brand Stores and all authorised retailers.