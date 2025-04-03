THE smartwatch market continues to evolve with innovations in health monitoring and battery technology. Recent releases showcase advanced features such as medical-grade vital tracking, enhanced durability and revolutionary power management systems.
These new offerings demonstrate how wearable technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated while maintaining style and functionality for everyday use.
Garmin Tactix 8
Garmin Malaysia has announced the Tactix 8, its next-gen tactical smartwatch. Available in 51mm case size in Amoled and solar options, it adds dedicated rucking and dive activities, as well as a speaker and mic to create the ultimate tactical smartwatch.
Built to a US military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water resistance and a 40-metre dive rating with leak-proof buttons, users can now take Tactix 8 to new depths. The Amoled display also powers up the smartwatch with 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days.
Available in a 51mm case size, the Tactix 8 features leak-proof buttons and a new sensor guard to help protect essential sensors. Premium materials such as a titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens are built to endure, even in the harshest of conditions.
Its built-in speaker and microphone allow users to make and take phone calls from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Voice commands such as “start a hiking activity”, “set a timer for five minutes”, “save waypoint” and more can be activated right from the watch with no phone connections required.
The smartwatch also comes with utility functions such as rucking, which allows users to input pack weight to better understand the physical exertion, while the advanced mapping and navigation features let users view terrain contours on TopoActive maps for a better understanding of different terrains.
Available now, the Tactix 8 retails at RM6,939 and can be purchased on Garmin e-store, Shopee, Lazada, Aeco e-store, Garmin Brand Stores and all authorised retailers.
Oppo Watch X2
Oppo has unveiled its latest flagship smartwatch, the Oppo Watch X2. Built to redefine wearable tech, the Oppo Watch X2 combines comprehensive health and fitness monitoring capabilities, premium design and an exceptional battery life.
Equipped with cutting-edge sensors, the Watch X2 enables blood oxygen tracking and a 60-second health checkup for a comprehensive wellness experience. It also offers up to five days of use in Smart Mode and 16 days in Power Saver Mode with the use of next-gen silicon-carbon battery technology.
Featuring a Premium Titanium Alloy Bezel, stainless-steel case and durability certifications such as IP68 and MIL-STD-810H, the X2 combines precision fitness tracking, seamless smart connectivity and premium design, making it the ideal companion for modern users.
The Oppo Watch X2 is retailing at RM1,499 for Summit Blue and RM1,399 for Lava Black.
Huawei Watch D2
Huawei recently launched its latest venture in Health Forward wearable, the Huawei Watch D2. Priced at RM1,999, this next-generation smartwatch combines cutting-edge health monitoring technology with premium design, making it the ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts, professionals and those seeking a healthier lifestyle.
The Huawei Watch D2 sets a new benchmark in wearable technology with its medically certified ambulatory blood pressure monitoring capabilities, powered by the all-new Huawei TruSense System.
This feature offers 24-hour accurate blood pressure tracking, enabling users to monitor their vitals and identify potential hypertension risks throughout their daily routines.
With an intuitive interface and advanced features such as Beat-by-Beat ECG Analysis, Heart Rate Tracking and more, the Huawei Watch D2 delivers comprehensive health insights at your fingertips. Additionally, its lightweight and compact design ensures all-day comfort while maintaining superior accuracy.
Huawei Watch GT5
In today’s fast-paced world, having a smartwatch that understands its user’s lifestyle is essential. Whether they are a fitness enthusiast, an adventurer or simply someone who wants to stay connected and in tune with their body and mind, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series and Huawei Watch Ultimate (Green Edition) are designed to fit seamlessly into every aspect of their life.
With features that rivals other “Ultra-Watches”, Huawei’s latest wearables offer more than just technology — they deliver lifestyle solutions that keep users connected, informed and in control.
For those committed to a more active lifestyle, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series offers over 100 workout modes that cater to everyone — from casual fitness enthusiasts to seasoned athletes. Whether they are into running, swimming, yoga or even golfing, this watch tracks every move with precision.
As for those who crave adventure, the Huawei Watch Ultimate is the right companion. Its rugged design and 100-metre water resistance mean it can handle anything from mountain trails to diving expeditions. But, it is not all about the great outdoors — with its sleek green bezel and luxurious design, this watch is equally at home in a formal setting, making it the ultimate accessory for those who live life without boundaries.