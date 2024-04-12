Prequel that stands on its own

Accessible, engaging and unapologetically Malaysian

DIRECTED by Razaisyam Rashid, Kapla: Kapla High Council is a prequel to the popular Project: High Council series and explores the backstory of its titular character Kahar. Designed to appeal to a broad Malaysian audience, the film works well as a standalone piece, making it accessible even to those unfamiliar with the series. It blends action, drama and social commentary into a tightly packed 102-minute runtime, providing an entertaining experience that is equal parts nostalgic and thought-provoking.

Story rooted in teenage struggles Set in 2005 at Kolej Ungku Deramat (Kudrat), a prestigious boarding school, the film follows Kahar, a reserved Form 4 student struggling under the weight of his father’s high expectations. What begins as an act of loyalty to protect his best friend unexpectedly catapults Kahar into the world of Pilihanraya, the school’s intense and often ruthless election process to determine the Kapla or head of the High Council. The story’s exploration of teenage hierarchy, peer pressure and familial expectations makes it relatable for many, especially in Malaysia, where such themes resonate deeply. The narrative is straightforward, with a few predictable turns, but it maintains enough intrigue and emotional weight to keep audiences engaged. While the stakes are not as high as in a typical action blockbuster, the personal conflicts and school dynamics provide a satisfying sense of drama.

Performances that mostly hit the mark Amir Ahnaf delivers a commendable performance as Kahar, effectively capturing the character’s internal struggles and transformation. His portrayal of a teenager caught between his father’s expectations and the pressures of school feels genuine and grounded. Aedy Ashraf, as Kahar’s brother Beja, adds a touch of warmth and brotherly love to the story. However, some of the supporting cast occasionally veer into over-the-top territory, with exaggerated reactions that might pull viewers out of the moment. While these instances feel intentional, likely a directorial choice to heighten the film’s dramatic flair, they may come across as unnecessary to some viewers. Despite this, the overall acting is solid, with standout performances from Hasnul Rahmat as Datuk Abu Yamin and Sky Iskandar as Megat adding depth to the narrative.

Flashbacks and transitions steal the show One of the film’s most impressive elements is its use of flashbacks. These scenes are smoothly integrated into the story, providing crucial context to Kahar’s motivations and the dynamics at Kudrat. The transitions between past and present are handled with finesse, enhancing the film’s visual storytelling without disrupting the narrative flow. The flashbacks not only deepen the audience’s understanding of Kahar’s character but also offer a nostalgic glimpse into the mid-2000s boarding school environment. From the fashion choices to the cultural references, these scenes add authenticity and charm to the film’s overall aesthetic.

Action meets drama in a balanced mix While the film is classified as an action-drama, it leans more heavily on the drama side, with the action serving as a vehicle to heighten the stakes. The pilihanraya sequences, in particular, are well-executed, capturing the competitive and often cutthroat nature of the school’s social hierarchy. The fights and confrontations are intense but grounded, avoiding the over-stylisation often seen in similar genres. The film also takes time to delve into themes of family, friendship and identity, offering a deeper layer to the story. These moments of introspection, combined with the high-stakes drama of the Kapla election, create a balanced narrative that keeps audiences invested. While the film succeeds in many areas, it is not without its flaws. Some plot points feel rushed and certain character arcs could have benefited from more development. The story, while engaging, is relatively straightforward and may not surprise viewers familiar with similar coming-of-age dramas. That said, it delivers on its promises and provides a satisfying conclusion, leaving room for potential future expansions of the High Council universe.