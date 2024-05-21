Promoting ‘Waves of Wonder’

THE Taiwan Tourism Administration held a Taiwan Tourism Workshop in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, attracting 62 Taiwanese business operators from 31 Taiwanese local governments, associations, travel agencies, hotels, leisure farms, theme parks and gift shops.

Together with the participation of over 130 Malaysian business operators and media, the workshop saw enthusiastic bilateral negotiations, where 2,480 meetings and networking opportunities were estimated to have taken place between Taiwanese and Malaysian agencies.

At the event, The Taiwan Visitors Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) and the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association respectively, witnessed by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office deputy representative James Buu and Taiwan Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur Office director Abe Chou. This collaboration aims to promote bilateral tourism exchanges, enhance the quality of tourism services, participate in relevant tourism exhibitions, and achieve the practical goal of increasing tourist numbers.

“We’re aiming to attract 600,000 Malaysian tourists to visit Taiwan next year,” said Buu.

According to statistics, the number of Malaysian visitors to Taiwan had reached 437,491 people by 2023, representing an 80% recovery from pandemic levels. It is the second-largest market for inbound tourism to Taiwan in Southeast Asia, following only Singapore, making it a significantly important source of tourists.