Pushpa sequel’s release delayed again due to incomplete filming

AFTER tasting a huge success with Pushpa 1: The Rise, fans were gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule on Aug 15, India’s Independence Day but then, came the bad news. It has been delayed again!

The first movie hit cinemas on Dec 17, 2021, and the sequel was supposed to be released in December 2022.

However, it has been almost three years since the release and the sequel has still not made its way to cinemas. The reason for the delay may be attributed to the movie still being in the filming stage.

The makers of the film decided to push the release date to Dec 6 due to a delay in

the shooting schedule. The climax scenes are still being shot and are expected to wrap up at the end of August.

In the meantime, fans are displeased that photos from the movie set are being leaked on social media. There are rumours lead actor Allu Arjun, who won a National Award for Pushpa 1, and director Sukumar are in a disagreement over the delays in shooting.

The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, a soundtrack from the movie Angaaron (in Hindi) or Sooseki (in Telugu) has been making waves.

