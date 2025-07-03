Ramadan feasts

Ramadan is a sacred month of unity and gratitude, best enjoyed over a hearty iftar meal with loved ones. Kuala Lumpur’s top hotels serve lavish buffets featuring traditional Malaysian delicacies, Middle Eastern specialities and international delights. Vibrant bazaar-style spreads and elegant fine dining experiences create a rich culinary experience for the season. Here are some choices to explore this Ramadan.

1,001 Arabian Nights @ Sunway Resort Hotel

Jemput Makan Iftar Buffet

Time: 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Date: March 1 – 30

Price: RM248 nett per adult | RM124 nett per child/senior citizen

Jemput Makan Raya (lunch & dinner)

Time: 12pm – 3pm / 6.30pm –10.30pm

Dates: March 31 & April 1

Price: RM248 nett per adult | RM124 nett per child/senior citizen

This Ramadan, Sunway Resort Hotel transports guests into the enchanting world of 1,001 Arabian Nights with a grand buffet at Sunset Terrace. Indulge in a feast fit for royalty, featuring Middle Eastern delights such as spit-roasted whole lamb, maqluba, chicken fatteh, havij polo, persian carrot rice and Turkish pide.

Complementing these are fresh seafood, vibrant salads and an array of decadent desserts, including putu bambu and qatayef. The magic continues each night with live storytelling sessions, in which a storyteller brings to life the legendary tales of Aladdin, Sinbad and Ali Baba. Intricate Arabian decor and luxurious gifting options complete this immersive experience.