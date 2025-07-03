Ramadan feasts

Ramadan is a sacred month of unity and gratitude, best enjoyed over a hearty iftar meal with loved ones. Kuala Lumpur’s top hotels serve lavish buffets featuring traditional Malaysian delicacies, Middle Eastern specialities and international delights. Vibrant bazaar-style spreads and elegant fine dining experiences create a rich culinary experience for the season. Here are some choices to explore this Ramadan.
1,001 Arabian Nights @ Sunway Resort Hotel
Jemput Makan Iftar Buffet
Time: 6.30pm – 10.30pm
Date: March 1 – 30
Price: RM248 nett per adult | RM124 nett per child/senior citizen
Jemput Makan Raya (lunch & dinner)
Time: 12pm – 3pm / 6.30pm –10.30pm
Dates: March 31 & April 1
Price: RM248 nett per adult | RM124 nett per child/senior citizen
This Ramadan, Sunway Resort Hotel transports guests into the enchanting world of 1,001 Arabian Nights with a grand buffet at Sunset Terrace. Indulge in a feast fit for royalty, featuring Middle Eastern delights such as spit-roasted whole lamb, maqluba, chicken fatteh, havij polo, persian carrot rice and Turkish pide.
Complementing these are fresh seafood, vibrant salads and an array of decadent desserts, including putu bambu and qatayef. The magic continues each night with live storytelling sessions, in which a storyteller brings to life the legendary tales of Aladdin, Sinbad and Ali Baba. Intricate Arabian decor and luxurious gifting options complete this immersive experience.
Santapan Cahaya @ Courtyard by Marriott KL
Time: 6.30pm–10.30pm
Date: March 3–27
Price: RM137 nett per adult | RM69 nett per child | RM89 nett per senior citizen
Location: Courtyard by Marriott KL
A traditional Ramadan bazaar experience awaits at Courtyard by Marriott KL, where vibrant food stalls serve up an array of local favourites. Indulge in nasi dagang pantai timur, Uncle Cheong’s chicken rice, live grill stations and delightful desserts, all designed to bring family and friends together in the spirit of Ramadan.
Cita Rasa Lexis @ Imperial Lexis KL
Time: 6.30pm–10.00pm
Date: March 3–26
Price: RM199 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child/senior citizen
Imperial Lexis KL presents the Bufet Istimewa Cita Rasa Lexis at Roselle Coffee House, offering a five-star dining experience with a mix of local and international delights. Highlights include baby lobsters, New Zealand mussels, assorted sushi, gado-gado, roti John, biryani rice, Singapore chilli crab, roasted duck and beef rendang. The lavish dessert station completes the feast with traditional sweets and premium ice creams.
Santai-Santai Iftar @ InterContinental KL
Santai-Santai Iftar (dinner)
Time: 6.30pm–10.30pm
Date: March 4 – 9 & March 24 – 27
Price: RM288 nett per adult | RM178 nett per child
Dates: March 10 – 23
Price: RM216 nett per adult | RM134 nett per child
Santai-Santai Raya (dinner)
Time: 6.30pm – 10.30pm
Date: April 10 & 11
Price: RM288 nett per adult | RM178 nett per child
InterContinental KL brings the Santai-Santai di Serena dining experience, offering a relaxed and indulgent Ramadan feast. The iftar buffet features standout dishes such as baked honey-glazed chicken, rendang minang smoked bbq beef ribs, Xinjiang whole lamb with bukhari biryani and gulai assam rong-style claypot roasted duck. The spread also includes traditional Malaysian favourites, premium seafood selection and a grand dessert selection.
Secure a table in advance to enjoy these festive feasts.