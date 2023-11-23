Ready for more

Aisha, whose full name is Sharifah Aisha Retno Sayed Sipulijam, further showcased her musical talent by competing in the fourth season of Big Stage, ultimately securing the third position.

The daughter of the renowned Indonesian singer Jean Retno Aryani initially gained recognition in 2020 through her participation in the singing competition, Vokal Mania.

EMERGING as a rising star in the local music scene, Aisha Retno has rapidly garnered a devoted fan base and is now poised to make her mark in the industry.

Subsequently, her presence in Malaysia’s music landscape received a substantial boost following the release of her English-language single, W.H.U.T, in late 2021.

This song played a pivotal role in expanding her fan base and elevating her profile. Aisha’s achievements in Vokal Mania and Big Stage led to a promising future in the country’s entertainment sphere, with her music and performances consistently captivating audiences.

It will be fascinating to witness her career journey unfold in the years to come. For a more in-depth look into her career path and to discover more about this talented artist, we had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview with Aisha.

Can you tell us about your journey in the music industry? What motivated you to pursue a career as a singer and performer?

Aisha: My journey in the music industry has been challenging, with its share of highs and lows. It all began in 2018 when I released my first single, Mengikat Jiwa.

This marked my first experience in songwriting alongside an Indonesian songwriter and it was a joyful moment to see my creation come to life. Sony Music Malaysia recognised my talent and signed me as an urban artiste when I was just about 18.

This marked the starting point of my singing career and we began with the mentioned single. Gradually, I built my reputation by performing numerous cover songs and being discovered by various individuals along the way.

Your Spotify single, W.H.U.T, has seven million streams. So, how does its success affect your artistic direction going forward?

Aisha: Thank you. My single W.H.U.T (Wanna hold you tight) has been a tremendous success, with high streaming numbers and even viral moments.

It’s my first English song and I didn’t expect such a great response.

The song has won me many fans, not only in Malaysia and Indonesia but also in other parts of the world. I’m grateful for the direction my music is taking and plan to continue exploring this genre. In terms of artistic direction, I am an experimental person who enjoys trying out different song genres and artistic directions.

While I push boundaries, I also recognise my limitations. W.H.U.T has taught me to be more experimental and opened up new music industry opportunities, influencing my artistic direction.