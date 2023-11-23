Ready for more

EMERGING as a rising star in the local music scene, Aisha Retno has rapidly garnered a devoted fan base and is now poised to make her mark in the industry.
The daughter of the renowned Indonesian singer Jean Retno Aryani initially gained recognition in 2020 through her participation in the singing competition, Vokal Mania.
Aisha, whose full name is Sharifah Aisha Retno Sayed Sipulijam, further showcased her musical talent by competing in the fourth season of Big Stage, ultimately securing the third position.
Subsequently, her presence in Malaysia’s music landscape received a substantial boost following the release of her English-language single, W.H.U.T, in late 2021.
This song played a pivotal role in expanding her fan base and elevating her profile. Aisha’s achievements in Vokal Mania and Big Stage led to a promising future in the country’s entertainment sphere, with her music and performances consistently captivating audiences.
It will be fascinating to witness her career journey unfold in the years to come. For a more in-depth look into her career path and to discover more about this talented artist, we had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview with Aisha.
Can you tell us about your journey in the music industry? What motivated you to pursue a career as a singer and performer?
Aisha: My journey in the music industry has been challenging, with its share of highs and lows. It all began in 2018 when I released my first single, Mengikat Jiwa.
This marked my first experience in songwriting alongside an Indonesian songwriter and it was a joyful moment to see my creation come to life. Sony Music Malaysia recognised my talent and signed me as an urban artiste when I was just about 18.
This marked the starting point of my singing career and we began with the mentioned single. Gradually, I built my reputation by performing numerous cover songs and being discovered by various individuals along the way.
Your Spotify single, W.H.U.T, has seven million streams. So, how does its success affect your artistic direction going forward?
Aisha: Thank you. My single W.H.U.T (Wanna hold you tight) has been a tremendous success, with high streaming numbers and even viral moments.
It’s my first English song and I didn’t expect such a great response.
The song has won me many fans, not only in Malaysia and Indonesia but also in other parts of the world. I’m grateful for the direction my music is taking and plan to continue exploring this genre. In terms of artistic direction, I am an experimental person who enjoys trying out different song genres and artistic directions.
While I push boundaries, I also recognise my limitations. W.H.U.T has taught me to be more experimental and opened up new music industry opportunities, influencing my artistic direction.
What are your thoughts on the current trend of TikTok shaping the music industry?
Aisha: The rise of TikTok and its current trends have significantly impacted the music industry by providing excellent exposure. Artists previously lacked fast promotion and marketing tools. With platforms like TikTok, musicians can connect with their audiences more effectively and adapt to rapidly changing trends.
TikTok’s fast-paced environment teaches rising artists to be creative, contemporary and consistent. It highlights how crucial it is to plan for both immediate and long-term objectives.
To succeed in this ever-changing landscape, artists must incorporate their unique trademarks.
Does TikTok help you gain prominence?
Aisha: Yes, TikTok has played a significant role in boosting my music career and increasing my prominence. As an artist for only three or four years, TikTok has allowed me to showcase my talent, create singing covers and gain exposure even before officially starting my career.
In particular, my song W.H.U.T gained popularity through TikTok, helping me stay current and build a larger audience. It has undoubtedly contributed to gaining prominence for artists, including myself.
Your new single, Ternoktah, was released on Sept 21. Tell us about what inspired the creation of this song.
Aisha: The song was written in January by me and my composer friends, inspired by our own experiences and the viral topics of that time. We wanted to create a song that captured the feelings of being in love but needing to move on because the universe seemed to conspire against the relationship.
It’s about the struggle of letting go of someone you still love, even when you know you’re not meant to be together, perhaps due to bad timing. We drew from our real-life experiences, acknowledging that heartbreak is a common part of teenage life.
Ternoktah serves as a representative for those who find it hard to move on but need to trust that better things are coming their way.
What would you like to say to the supporters or fans?
Aisha: Releasing my debut EP as a new artiste is a tremendous privilege and milestone and not everyone gets the chance to do so. I’m incredibly thankful to my team and everyone who has stood by me in the last three to four years.
Without their support, creating this EP wouldn’t have been possible. My current goal is to embrace the journey, celebrate my accomplishments and find joy in my career.
I’m also prepared for more opportunities and intend to cherish every moment of my life. I am also eagerly anticipating collaborations with Indonesian artists and the release of my song this November.
I want to convey my heartfelt appreciation to all my fans for their unwavering support. Thank you.