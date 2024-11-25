Recharge with good night’s rest

Ways to reset sleeping patterns for better mental clarity

GETTING a good night’s sleep is essential for overall well-being. Quality sleep influences many aspects of life such as boosting mood and mental clarity and improving immunity. Yet, the hustle and bustle of modern life often make restful sleep feel elusive. Here are some practical tips to help improve your sleep quality and wake up refreshed every morning. Establish consistent sleep routine Our bodies have a natural circadian rhythm, often called the “biological clock’’, which governs sleep-wake cycles. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends, helps regulate this rhythm. Over time, your body will naturally adjust, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up without feeling groggy. If you need to reset your sleep schedule, try shifting it in 15-minute increments rather than drastic changes. Create relaxing sleep environment Your bedroom should be a haven for rest. Factors such as temperature, lighting and noise levels can significantly affect your sleep. Keeping the room cool (between 18 and 22°C) promotes better sleep by aligning with the body’s drop in temperature during rest. Minimise external noise with earplugs or white noise machines, and use blackout curtains to block out light. You can consider using scented candles or essential oils with lavender or chamomile to create a soothing ambiance.

Limit screen time before bed The blue light emitted from phones, tablets and computers interferes with melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep. Scrolling through social media or binge-watching a series right before bed may also keep your brain overstimulated. Aim to disconnect from screens at least an hour before bedtime to help your mind wind down. Switch to reading a book, journaling or meditation to prepare for sleep. Mind what you eat and drink What you consume throughout the day impacts the quality of your sleep. Avoid caffeine and nicotine, both stimulants, in the late afternoon and evening. Similarly, heavy meals and spicy food right before bed can cause discomfort, making it harder to fall asleep. If you get hungry close to bedtime, opt for light snacks such as yoghurt or a banana. Drinking herbal teas such as chamomile or valerian can have a calming effect and promote better sleep. Exercise regularly but not too late Physical activity enhances sleep quality by reducing stress and promoting deeper sleep cycles. However, exercising too close to bedtime may have the opposite effect, leaving you energised and unable to wind down. Aim for moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging or yoga, at least four to five hours before bed. Consider adding a gentle evening stretching routine to relax your muscles and mind.

Manage stress and anxiety An overactive mind filled with worries is one of the most common reasons people struggle with sleep. Developing coping mechanisms for stress, such as journaling, mindfulness practices or deep breathing exercises, can improve mental calmness before sleep. If racing thoughts keep you up, try writing a to-do list to unload tasks from your mind. Guided meditation apps offer sleep-specific sessions that help relax the mind and body. Stick to natural light exposure Getting exposure to natural light during the day helps reinforce your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Morning sunlight, in particular, helps regulate melatonin levels, improving your ability to sleep at night. Open your curtains in the morning or step outside to soak in some light. In the evening, dim your indoor lighting to signal to your brain that bedtime is approaching. Consider using a light therapy box if you struggle to get enough natural light exposure during the day. Cut back on naps While naps can be beneficial in moderation, long or irregular napping can interfere with nighttime sleep. If you feel the need to nap during the day, limit it to 20 – 30 minutes and avoid doing so in the late afternoon. Short power naps provide enough rest to reenergise without disrupting your sleep schedule. If you feel drowsy during the day, take a short walk or do light stretching to boost your energy levels.